Outdoor dining is here; beleaguered bar and restaurant operators say it helped them through

Need inspiration in coming up with new ideas for where to eat and drink outside?
With COVID-19 restrictions going away Wednesday, outdoor dining isn't the lifeblood for bar and restaurant owners it was last year, but having patio or sidewalk seating still provides a great benefit.
Madison street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said the city has had about 175 businesses accepted into its extended Streatery program, which lets restaurants expand outdoor dining.
Blake-Horst said she's seen more businesses outside Downtown apply this year and many bars and restaurants have made adjustments to their set-up since getting their Streatery permits last year.
The city extended all of the Streatery approvals from 2020 through April 14, 2022. Streatery approvals allow businesses to expand outside seating beyond what is allowed by city ordinance. That holds true for both the right-of-way and private property.
Right-of-ways are public spaces including sidewalks, streets, terraces and some alleyways. Since the start of the Streatery program, 71 businesses were approved to expand onto private property; and 85 sidewalk cafes got Streatery approval to expand into the street. Of those, 57 expanded their space on the sidewalk or terrace, and 28 of them are in the parking lane.
Blake-Horst said the city continues to get requests for outdoor seating and these numbers are just a "snapshot" of the approvals. (See sidebar for full list.)
Josh Swentzel, co-owner of the Ohio Tavern, 224 Ohio Ave., off Atwood Avenue, said the Streatery program was vitally important in keeping his business alive.
"It's been a total savior situation," he said. "It absolutely saved the restaurant for sure. I would say that Madison's kind of always famously been way behind the times when it comes to allowing restaurants and bars to do things outside."
The Ohio went to a completely outdoor model last year and was able to expand onto Ohio Avenue under Streatery. "It was very busy the entire year until it got cold and we've never had any issues, no complaints or anything," Swentzel said. "The proof is in the pudding that people are very happy with it."
The Ohio can seat 16 in its back parking lot, 20 on the street, and six on the sidewalk. Before the pandemic, Swentzel said, he was able the have sidewalk seating, but chose not to.
Blake-Horst said the city asked her to look into what a permanent Streatery program would look like and she's been working with other departments to figure out how to pass the measure and what the fee structure would be.
She said she's been gathering feedback from bars and restaurants about what's worked for them and what they would like to see.
The Streatery program, enacted through a citywide emergency order, allowed for a streamlined administrative approval process with all fees waived. It was set to expire last October, but the City Council extended it through April 14, 2021. Then it was extended again for another year.
"We knew that restaurants were still under public health orders as it related to capacity and distancing requirements," Blake-Horst said. "At that time, we had no idea how long that was going to last. Also, we know that once those restrictions are lifted it will not magically make the businesses financially stable."
Restaurant and bars "will still be in the recovery phase and the restaurants would need that continued support," she said.
Swentzel said it's unfortunate that it took a pandemic for the city to consider expanded outdoor seating for bars and restaurants, and is happy to provide feedback.
"I cannot find a negative aspect," Swentzel said. "It's just going to make the city a much better place, a more active place, a more interesting place, and just a fun place to be all around."
Jenny Yin, owner of Dumpling Haus at Hilldale, said the private shopping center applied for the Streatery program for her and it has allowed her to have seven tables in front that can seat about 25 people. She said having the extra seating has been a huge help.
"It's a good thing," Yin said. "If I go to a restaurant to eat, I'd be happy to eat outside if the weather's good because you don't have to worry about the indoor air."
Oakcrest Tavern co-owner Chip Cantwell said his bar, 5371 Old Middleton Road, never had outdoor seating before last July. The five tables he put in front seat 20 people, he said, and it helped business last year.
But because it's seasonal, Cantwell said, it didn't affect the bottom line in 2020 as much as the strong carryout business he did. Using the Madison-based third-party delivery service EatStreet also helped.
"One of the problems with outdoors is that you can't eat outside during the wintertime," Cantwell said. "Last year when we had it, it did help. It helped more than EatStreet."
From October to March, he said, no one wants to sit outside in Wisconsin. "It's a temporary thing, but when it's up, it's great. It helped us greatly."
Cantwell gets the tables and chairs outside, ready for lunch, at 10:30 a.m. "If it's cold outside or windy, you get less people, but on a nice sunny day, they're all outside. Nobody's inside."
Joe Burbach, executive chef at Dexter's Pub, 301 North St., said the bar was able to expand into its parking lot last year and will again this year provided it's able to hire more staff.
"We're still a little stuck on the employee-hiring situation," he said. "So, until we can hire more people, we're not expanding hours and we're not going to overdo our dining situation."
In the coming weeks, Burbach hopes to be able to use the front parking lot again. "If we're still short-staffed at that time, we might cut off some indoor dining just to balance the amount of seats that we have."
Under the Streatery program last year, Dexter's was able to accommodate 80 to 100 customers outside. Without its outdoor seating, he said, the bar wouldn't have been able to stay open under indoor dining restrictions.
Dexter's was closed last year from mid-March until July 1. When it opened inside, its capacity was mostly limited to 25% and tables had to be spaced 6-feet apart. The bar got by on carryout and outdoor seating, Burbach said.
"It was 100% a saving grace," he said. "It was pretty crowded out there most of the time. Our parking lot was not a patio, so we did our best to make it nice. The customers were happy to come back."
For 2020 and 2021, the city waived vending licensing fees for current and new applicants, including under the Streatery program, but operators still need to pay reduced health department fees.
Streatery permits are issued for extending seating on private property, parking lane use and sidewalk expansion. That includes fees for street occupancy permits, temporary extension of premises for the alcohol license, temporary outdoor seating permits, sidewalk cafés and parking fees.
"In the right-of-way" operators must hold a general liability insurance policy and have applications approved before they can operate, Blake-Horst said. In some cases, operators needed additional approvals for heaters and fire pits in the winter.
Blake-Horst said besides extending licenses for the Streatery program, the city extended and all vending licenses — food carts, sidewalk cafes, merchant vending, gameday vending, and art and crafts — through April 14, 2022.
To make the Streatery program permanent, Blake-Horst said it will take some work to figure out a fee structure since there are different costs for sidewalk café permits than there would be for the use of a parking lane.
"Some of these things will have to be identified because they're only allowed for a certain numbers of days," she said. "We would have to look at our full ordinance and how these changes will impact some other pieces."
