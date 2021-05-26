Outdoor dining is here; beleaguered bar and restaurant operators say it helped them through

Here are the businesses with Streatery permits:

West Side: Bartaco, Brasserie V, Cafe Hollander, Dumpling Haus, Everly, Fairchild Restaurant, Five Nightclub, Forage Kitchen (Hilldale), Garth's Brew Bar, The Great Dane (Hilldale), Jordan's Big 10 Pub, Lombardino's Restaurant, Madison Chocolate Company, The Mason Lounge, Muramoto, North and South Seafood & Smokehouse, Oakcrest Tavern, The Original Pancake House, Rocky Rococo (Regent Street), Sconnie Bar, Shake Shack

Downtown: 107 State, Ancora (King Street), Argus, Barriques (West Washington Avenue), BelAir Cantina, Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Buck & Badger, Buckingham's Bar & Grill, Canteen, Cask & Ale, Cento, Cheba Hut, Chocolate Shoppe (State Street), City Bar, Colectivo (Capitol Square and State Street), Conrad's Grill, The Coopers Tavern, DLUX, Dotty Dumpling's Dowry, Double Tree, Dubai Restaurant, D'Vino, Fair Trade Coffee, Five Guys (State Street), Forage Kitchen (State Street), FreshFin Poke, Fromagination, Genna's Lounge, The Globe, Grace Coffee (both State Street and East Washington Avenue locations), Harvest, Hawk's Bar & Grill, Heritage Tavern, High Noon Saloon, Hillel Foundation (Adamah Neighborhood Table), Himal Chuli, Ian's Pizza, The Irish Pub, Ivory Room, Johnny Delmonico's, Kilwins, Lakeview Deli, Le C's, Library Café, Los Gemelos, Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar, Lucille, Madison's, Maduro, Main Depot, Marigold Kitchen, Merchant, Michelangelo's, Monday's, Mooyah (State Street), Morris Ramen, Nattspil, Nick's, Nitty Gritty (Frances Street), Old Fashioned, Osteria Papavero, Palatte Bar and Grill, The Paradise, Parthenon Gyros, Paul's Club, Paul's Pel'meni, Poke Bowl Plus, Qdoba, Rare Steakhouse, The Rigby, Ruyi Hand Pulled Noodle, Samba Grill, Sardine, Senor Machetes, Settle Down Tavern, The Shamrock, Short Stack, Taiwan Little Eats, Taste of Sichuan, Tavernakaya, Tempest Oyster Bar, The Tipsy Cow, Tornado Steakhouse, Tutto Pasta, Wando's, Whiskey Jack's, Wonderstate Café, Woofs, Young Blood Brewing Co.

East and North Sides: Alchemy Café, Avenue Club & the Bubble Up Bar, BarleyPop Tap and Shop, Bierock, Bos Meadery, Brothers Three Bar and Grill, Cafe CODA, Chief's Tavern, Crucible, Cuco's Mexican Restaurant (Buckeye Road), Dexter's Pub, Fair Oaks Diner, Gib's, The Green Owl, Hone, Ideal Bar, Lazy Jane's Cafe, Mickey's, Mint Mark, Muskellounge and Sporting Club, Off Broadway Drafthouse, Ogden's North Street Diner, Ohio Tavern, One Barrel Brewing Co., Parched Eagle, Roman Candle, Salvatore's (East Johnson), Stalzy's Deli, State Line Distillery, Sundown Saloon, Tex Tubb's Taco Palace, Twisted Grounds, The Villa Tap, Wilson's Bar and Grill