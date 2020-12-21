 Skip to main content
One of the last locally-owned pubs on the West Side says goodbye
RESTAURANT NEWS

One of the last locally-owned pubs on the West Side says goodbye

Martin O'Grady's

Martin O'Grady's Irish Pub ended a 20-year-run on Mineral Point Road.

 BARRY ADAMS, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

Martin O'Grady's Irish Pub, known for its burgers, sandwiches and Friday fish fry, closed Saturday after a long run.

"It is with a heavy heart we bring the news that after 20 fun-filled years Martin O'Grady's Irish Pub will be calling last call one final time," its owners said in a Facebook post, adding that they were proud to be one of the last locally-owned pubs "standing in the land of chains" on Madison's West Side.

"Like so many others, we have felt the effects of the pandemic," the owners wrote. "We sincerely hope the tight restrictions placed on bars and restaurants in Dane Co. prove to be worth it."

O'Grady's, 7436 Mineral Point Road, was owned by brothers Brian and Steve Alt, who have a long family history in the bar business. They opened Martin O'Grady's in 2001, and in 2006, Mulligan's Irish Bar and Grill, which is still operating in Oregon. Their parents, Ken and Eileen Alt, owned the former Alt n' Bach's Town Tap.

"It has been an honor to continue as 3rd generation 'gin slingers' and create a place that has added to Madison's tavern history," the brothers wrote.

They thanked their loyal customers, "not only for their support over the years but also for making this such a fun and crazy place to come to work on a daily basis."

