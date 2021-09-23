One Barrel Brewing Co. turning out burnt ends, other BBQ, behind Atwood Avenue taproom

Doty is making six sides: mac and cheese, coleslaw, smoked Brussels sprouts, smoked cauliflower, baked beans and potato salad.

The coleslaw is a little spicy, made with Korean chili flakes and soy sauce in a dressing that Doty said has gotten good feedback.

Doty said he and Gentry did their homework about how to mitigate the smoke, and, so far, it hasn't been an issue with neighbors. Smoker fumes caused trouble for That BBQ Joint on Williamson Street in 2016 and Double S BBQ on Monroe Street in 2017. Both restaurants have since closed.

The smoker Doty uses is an oven unit with a smoker attachment that he said limits the output of smoke. Doty describes a little box he fills with wood chips and puts inside the oven. The oven can also mimic air frying, pan searing and grilling. "So, it just allows us to have one tool that can do a lot of different things."

It's a $15,000 piece of equipment, "but it does the job and it doesn't bother anybody," Doty said. "It has a little bit of a smell of food, but most people seem to enjoy that at this time."

Doty said they talked to the neighborhood association before buying any of their equipment.

The trailer he cooks out of is 16-feet by 7-feet, about the size of "a luxury walk-in closet," he said.