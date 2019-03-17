OM Indian Fusion Cuisine, which opened in June 2016 after extensive remodeling of the building on East Washington Avenue that had held China Buffet since 1999, has closed.
Nancy and Sumanth Viswanathan closed the restaurant at 3579 E. Washington Ave., permanently last week "due to personal family reasons," Nancy Viswanathan said.
"We will be going to India to take care of Sumanth’s family and businesses overseas," she said. "We loved our restaurant and customers and will miss everyone deeply. It was an amazing experience for us and truly a success in the short three years we were open. We are forever grateful to the city of Madison."
Viswanathan said it was a weeklong process to shut down the restaurant. They handed over the keys to their landlord on Wednesday.
Once they get Sumanth’s family's affairs in order, they'll come back to Madison, she said. Sumanth is from the city of Ooty in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
"Sumanth’s family in India is missing us very much and we have been unable to visit or even communicate with them much," Viswanathan said. "His parents are also getting older and it’s very important in Indian culture that children care for their parents. Much needs to be done in India."
Viswanathan said business was great. "A little slower in the winter, but it was picking up again."
The East Side location, on the corner East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road, was most famously home to Shakey's Pizza Parlor.
OM featured North and South Indian food, along with Indo-Chinese dishes. The "fusion" in the restaurant's name referred mainly to a pasta section of the menu.