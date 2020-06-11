'Not the storybook ending we had in mind,' Manna Cafe owners write in goodbye letter

The Pratzels explained how when they went to New York to visit their son a week before COVID-19 hit, Manna was thriving. But, one week later, when they returned early, the cafe had closed "by necessity."

"We, the staff, and the country were baffled and confused by the sudden and overwhelming changes, and it took a minute to grasp it all (if we even have)," they wrote.

The couple detail how they tried to keep the business going, but, ultimately realized the effects of the virus won't soon go away, and "have rippled through our community in ways that’ll affect peoples’ lives permanently."

Before Manna, the Pratzels ran the Collins House, an Arts and Crafts-style bed and breakfast and catering business on Gorham Street next to James Madison Park.

The Pratzels ask that customers wear masks when entering the cafe during its remaining days of take-out and curbside pick-up.

"This is not the storybook ending we had in mind," they wrote.

The couple said they felt it was too early to open for sit-down service, despite being able to open at 25% capacity in accordance with the city-county's phased reopening plan.

"Manna is a hustly-bustly sort of place," they wrote, noting that not only is it unclear how long restaurants will need to operate at a reduced capacity, but "how much longer still until customers are ready to return to a crowded restaurant scene."

