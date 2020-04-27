Not all restaurant owners happy with COVID-19 pandemic relief program

Nagano said he and his partners applied for PPP funding but discovered they would’ve had to have started paying themselves by Feb. 15 to qualify, and they started paying themselves on Feb. 17.

Julie and Noah Przybylski decided to close their year-old tasting-menu restaurant Nook on Atwood Avenue when dine-in restrictions started.

They haven’t applied for any government assistance except unemployment insurance. Julie Przybylski said they couldn’t find any grants that didn’t require them to have an existing loan to pay off, and “we didn’t think it would be a good gamble to take out a loan with the ‘maybe’ it would be forgiven.”

Aid for workers

Dan Delaney, the general manager of Delaney’s on the West Side, who owns the restaurant with his brothers, Jim and Matthew, said the steakhouse did qualify and received its funds two weeks ago. They’re still determining how the money will be used and distributed to staff.

Sullivan, from Hawk’s, noted that some of his 50 employees finally started receiving unemployment checks in the past week after waiting more than four weeks.