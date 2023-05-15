Sultan Restaurant, where customers will not be expected to tip their servers, is expected to open on Williamson Street next Monday.

Owner Sultan Ahmed, 31, said he's waiting for flooring in the kitchen to be installed so he can get the equipment in, but otherwise the rest of the remodeling is done and he has all of his permits from the city.

He's proud of his Pakistani restaurant's business model, where employees will make $20 an hour and full-time staff will also get a 5% profit share.

Ahmed said the feedback he's gotten on the tipping model has been mostly positive.

"People seem cautiously optimistic about it," he said. "They are, for the most part, hoping that it works out. But I think, because it's such a rare thing, there's kind of (an), 'oh well, maybe it won't, you know?"

Ahmed said the restaurant has five or six reservations so far for a total of 18 covers on opening night.

Servers won't be required to reject tips if someone insists on tipping, he said.

Ahmed said some people have made the suggestion that the restaurant donate the tips to charity. He said he hasn't decided on that, but intends to put the idea to a vote at the first staff meeting.

Servers will be instructed to let customers know the restaurant is "a no-tip establishment," Ahmed said.

Receipts will instruct customers to not leave a tip and there will be no space for one on credit card slips.

Ahmed said the restaurant will have six employees: three in the kitchen, two at the front of house and a bartender.

He said since the Wisconsin State Journal ran a story about his concept in February, he hasn't heard of any other no-tip restaurants in Madison.

Even with the no-tip policy, Ahmed said Sultan won't charge higher prices, and will offer a middle price point that will reflect the quality of the ingredients used and still allow the restaurant to be as accessible as possible to customers.

Sultan, 1054 Williamson St., will have a lounge feel, subdued lighting and lots of dark wood surfaces, metal and cascading lighting, which shines from the ceiling and along the walls.

The 1,700-square-foot space, formerly Roman Candle Pizza, will seat 50, including 10 at the bar.

Ahmed said the food will be primarily Pakistani, similar to Indian food, but with northern Pakistan Punjabi influences.

The menu will have many small plates to share so customers can try multiple dishes. It will include a cheese board; lentil fritters; tandoori fish; many chicken dishes; braised beef shank with shaved ginger and cilantro; minced lamb; and beets, mango, pickled red onion and mint.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight. It will also offer an all-you-can-eat brunch Saturday and Sunday. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roman Candle Pizza closed a year ago after almost 18 years, with its owner saying it never quite recovered from COVID-19-related shutdowns.

