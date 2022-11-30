Nitty Gritty fire likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials

A Nov. 20 fire that started in a Dumpster and damaged the Nitty Gritty restaurant and bar was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

She said people were observed smoking near the Dumpster multiple times that day.

"Moments after an employee was last seen smoking in that area, white smoke began emanating from the dumpster," Schuster said in an email. "The fire grew and was fully involved within four minutes after the smoke emerged."

Fire department estimates put damages at about $150,000, she said, noting that initial estimates following a fire differ from actual damages.

The fire spread to the back of the restaurant. Police evacuated about 70 customers and staff plus people from an apartment building next to the alley where the Dumpster was burning, a fire department official said. No one was injured.

Schuster said the bulk of the fire on the exterior was knocked down within 30 minutes. "The next two hours were spent chasing the fire down by physically opening up the floor joist and wall void spaces and putting out spot fires until there was none left."

The Gritty's website thanks the Madison community for its patience during its temporary closure.

"We were lucky that the damage from the fire was minor, but we still need a bit more time to complete the repairs," the message reads.

The message said that the Gritty's owners are working to reopen as quickly as possible, but that it won't be before Dec. 13.

"If we miss your birthday at the downtown Gritty, we will honor them at a later date upon reopening. Or, you can celebrate at our Middleton and Sun Prairie locations which are open as usual!" it said.

Marshall "Marsh" Shapiro, who had been a Madison TV personality, bought legendary music venue Glenn-N-Ann's Cozy Inn at the corner of West Johnson and North Frances streets in 1968. He changed the name to the Nitty Gritty, after a 1963 hit song by Shirley Ellis.

The Gritty offered live music every night, and in the early days booked prominent acts such as Muddy Waters, Bonnie Raitt, Cheap Trick and the Luther Allison Blues Band.

It soon became known as Madison's official birthday bar, giving celebrants a Nitty Gritty mug continuously filled with free beer or soda, and celebrated with a ring of the bar's birthday bell.

Shapiro sold the restaurants in 2009 to two managers. He died in 2012 at 74.

The Nitty Gritty birthday bell is rung about 57 times per day and more than 20,000 times each year, once for each birthday celebrant who walks in the door.