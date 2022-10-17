 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Newest Eno Vino opens, other projects 'on hold indefinitely'

  • 0
Eno Vino Waunakee interior

Eno Vino opened its newest location in Waunakee.

 Jose Luis Granados photo

Eno Vino Waunakee opened to the public Monday after two successful friends-and-family nights and a grand opening Saturday, said co-owner Jose Luis Granados.

"Lots of great feedback," Granados said.

Eno Vino Waunakee banquette

The Waunakee restaurant is at 2800 Sarah Lane, behind The Community of Bishops Bay.

He said plans for a Verona Eno Vino plus a Spanish tavern concept in Downtown Madison called Taverna Barcelona "are on hold indefinitely."

Granados, who goes by "Pepe," said he needs inflation to come down and the economy to stabilize before he can turn his attention to those other projects.

Cobalt Restaurant Group, named for Eno Vino's distinctive blue water glasses, also owns the two Eno Vino Bar and Bistro restaurants in Madison and Palette Bar and Grill on the ground floor of Hotel Indigo in Madison.

People are also reading…

Eno Vino Waunakee exterior

The Waunakee location is the third Eno Vino.

The new restaurant is at 2800 Sarah Lane, near Waunakee High School.

"They really don't have much for restaurants, but I think they're starving for one," Granados said late last year.

Eno Vino (pronounced ehn-oh veen-oh) began in 2004 at 601 Junction Road on the Far West Side.

The flagship restaurant, Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro Downtown, opened in spring 2017 on the top two floors of a 10-story AC Hotel by Marriott, one block off the Capitol Square.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Drake curse strikes again as rapper loses huge bet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics