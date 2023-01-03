 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT NEWS

New restaurant opening in Red Lion space on Madison's East Side

Yako

Yako Sushi House is opening where Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine was on Cottage Grove Road.

 DAVID WAHLBERG

Yako Sushi House is set to open Tuesday on Madison's East Side in the place of Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine, 515 Cottage Grove Road, which closed late last summer.

Winnie Lei, 24, said her fiancé, Zhaolu Lam, 27, owns the business and is calling it Yako because he's opening the restaurant for her.

She said Yako in Japanese means "the girl," but an online translation shows Yako to be "a Japanese spirit possession of foxes."

Lei and Lam are both Chinese, and Lei said when they looked it up, the Chinese-Japanese translation they found showed "the girl." She said it's also a popular female name in Japan.

The restaurant's sign has the first three letters in white with the last letter in red, and for those driving by and not looking carefully, it appears to say "Yak" instead of "Yako."

Yako will be full-service and focus on sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi. Lei said it will offer a few appetizers, but no entrees.

She'll be the manager and a server, while Lam will prepare the food with the help of his mother, who is in Madison helping them out.

Lei said Lam learned to make sushi when he first came to the United States in 2017. She said he was in the real estate business in China and moved to Jacksonville five years ago. She came to the U.S. in 2014 and was living in New York when they met through friends in 2019 while Lam was in New York on vacation.

She spent a year and a half in Florida between Jacksonville and Orlando and spent part of that time working on an online four-year degree from a community college in New York, which she completed in Asian studies and philosophy in December 2021.

Lei said she's worked as a server in Japanese restaurants in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She said she and Lam knew the guy who briefly took the restaurant over from Jeffrey Cui, Red Lion's owner, but then had to go back to China.

Lei said they haven't made many changes to the space besides adding a sit-down sushi bar where customers can sit in front of the sushi chef.

Cui, who opened Red Lion with his wife, Jessica Cui, in July 2019, said he sold the business after running into financial problems.

Landlord Grant Roeming said Cui wanted to be done with the business after three years, sold it to a guy who took it over for three months, realized it wasn't his strong suit, and Roeming found a new tenant.

Roeming said he thinks Lei and Lam are going to do well in the space. "I think they're very ambitious and it will be great for the neighborhood, just like Red Lion was."

