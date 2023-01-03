New restaurant opening in Red Lion space on Madison's East Side

Yako Sushi House is set to open Tuesday on Madison's East Side in the place of Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine, 515 Cottage Grove Road, which closed late last summer.
Winnie Lei, 24, said her fiancé, Zhaolu Lam, 27, owns the business and is calling it Yako because he's opening the restaurant for her.
She said Yako in Japanese means "the girl," but an online translation shows Yako to be "a Japanese spirit possession of foxes."
Lei and Lam are both Chinese, and Lei said when they looked it up, the Chinese-Japanese translation they found showed "the girl." She said it's also a popular female name in Japan.
The restaurant's sign has the first three letters in white with the last letter in red, and for those driving by and not looking carefully, it appears to say "Yak" instead of "Yako."
Yako will be full-service and focus on sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi. Lei said it will offer a few appetizers, but no entrees.
She'll be the manager and a server, while Lam will prepare the food with the help of his mother, who is in Madison helping them out.
Lei said Lam learned to make sushi when he first came to the United States in 2017. She said he was in the real estate business in China and moved to Jacksonville five years ago. She came to the U.S. in 2014 and was living in New York when they met through friends in 2019 while Lam was in New York on vacation.
She spent a year and a half in Florida between Jacksonville and Orlando and spent part of that time working on an online four-year degree from a community college in New York, which she completed in Asian studies and philosophy in December 2021.
Lei said she's worked as a server in Japanese restaurants in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida; Birmingham, Alabama; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She said she and Lam knew the guy who briefly took the restaurant over from Jeffrey Cui, Red Lion's owner, but then had to go back to China.
Lei said they haven't made many changes to the space besides adding a sit-down sushi bar where customers can sit in front of the sushi chef.
Cui, who opened Red Lion with his wife, Jessica Cui, in July 2019, said he sold the business after running into financial problems.
Landlord Grant Roeming said Cui wanted to be done with the business after three years, sold it to a guy who took it over for three months, realized it wasn't his strong suit, and Roeming found a new tenant.
Roeming said he thinks Lei and Lam are going to do well in the space. "I think they're very ambitious and it will be great for the neighborhood, just like Red Lion was."
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021. The city closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
