New restaurant Jacknife coming from owners of RED sushi

Jacknife is deliberately spelled with one "k" to give it its own twist, she said, adding that they worked on the name with their branding company, GRIP, a Chicago-based design firm.

It also isn't a play on partner Jack Yip's name, Zhykharevich said. A jackknife "is a tiny, convenient tool you can carry everywhere. It's convenient, fast, and always ready, serving multiple purposes," she said, noting that there's a variety of tuna with Jack in its name.

"So, joining the reference of tuna with the word knife, kind of represents the connection between quality ingredients and careful craftsmanship required to make the sushi," Zhykharevich said.

"The connection to partner Jack, well, that's probably just a coincidence," she said.

Zhykharevich said they were fortunate that sushi is a food people crave and that it's easy to eat as takeout, so they've been able to weather the pandemic. "It's that irresistible flavor of sushi, rice, and soy sauce and wasabi," she said.

Also helping it survive, was that from October through May, while indoor dining restrictions were in place, RED was able to offer an additional 60 seats on the building's sixth floor that had been vacated by a co-working space.