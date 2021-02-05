New restaurant going into old Joon, Burgrito, Double S BBQ spot

“My resume is like the guy who is the MVP in the AAA minor league every year for 10 years — he’s good enough to be the best in the minor leagues, but not good enough play in the majors,” Hamilton said. “Some people don’t want to ever own their own place, but I’ve always harbored this as a dream.”

The couple own three small businesses between them. Alicia has been self-employed as a massage therapist for six years. She was the former business manager at the Stamm House, and owned the old Dancing Grounds Coffee, a cafe near West High School. She also spent five years at Graze.

The Hamiltons rent out two campers during the camping season with a business called Shady Grove Fancy Camping. Kettle Black grew out of that, with Hamilton cooking food for customers and leaving them with food and meal kits.

Hamilton said running Kettle Black as a meal kit program was kind of accidental. He planned to do street vending at festivals and special events last year, but when they started getting canceled because of COVID-19, he and Alicia began renting the campers.

They started the business in May, with customers reserving a campsite within 70 miles of Madison. At the beginning, the Hamiltons would bring the campers to the campsites and set them up. But now renters can pick up the campers themselves.