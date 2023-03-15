Cliff Simmons is opening Willy Street Eats in the former Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street and describes it as a comfort food restaurant.

Simmons, 52, passed his city-county health inspection Tuesday and plans to open Thursday with lunch and dinner. He's planning to add breakfast and a fuller menu for a grand opening the second week of April.

"I'm doing a soft opening for the weekend, just to test the waters, get the kinks worked out," Simmons said.

Because of Saint Patrick's Day, he plans to serve corned beef and cabbage this weekend. He'll also have chicken, fish, ribs, and pork chops. With each protein, customers will get a choice of three of eight sides including macaroni and cheese, red beans and rice, collard greens, black eye peas and candied yams.

"It's Saint Patrick's Day weekend, so it's going to be busy down here," Simmons said. "People want to be out drinking, partying and celebrating, so I figured it was a great time to go ahead and open up. People are going to get hungry."

Simmons, who grew up in Chicago, said he's been cooking since childhood, learning from his grandmother and two uncles who were chefs.

Simmons said he plans to be open seven days a week, and has people to help him. He also got help painting and making repairs to the building at 1146 Williamson St.

They fixed holes, cracks and leaks and repaired some of the woodwork, he said, adding that he got new furniture and equipment. A cappuccino machine is on the way. He said the ceiling of the building needed work, so he brought in a professional contractor for that job. "We wanted to preserve it and not mess it up in any kind of way."

City property records show the building was built in 1889.

Simmons owned a food truck called Emery and Eloise's Comfort Food named after his grandfather and grandmother. He plans to change its name to Willy Street Eats and use it in conjunction with the restaurant for catering and weekend events.

He said he saved money for the restaurant by working part time at Just Bakery and full time for almost four months at the Ugly Apple Cafe in the Dane County Courthouse, where his days began at 4:30 a.m.

Simmons said he's still waiting for the sign for his Williamson Street restaurant to get approved. "They're really careful with the things they do because this is a historical area," he said.

He said the building's owners, Christine Inthachith, who owned Lao-Laan-Xang, and her husband, Larry Fenske, have been extremely helpful as he's planned the business. "They've been there for me 100 percent. I definitely could not have done it without their generosity and their believing in it."

Fenske said he liked Simmons' business plan, menu, and the fact that he wanted to give back to the community. He also liked that Willy Street Eats would be a neighborhood place open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"We want to make him succeed and do whatever we can to help him," said Fenske, who works as a product designer.

Fenske said he and his wife helped guide Simmons through the often-complicated process of opening a restaurant "so things would fall into place and he wasn't surprised by anything."

Inthachith closed the Williamson Street Lao Laan-Xang in March 2022 after 25 years because of staffing challenges, but her family still operates a Lao Laan-Xang on Atwood Avenue.

