New Orleans Take-Out's last day is Saturday, new place coming in January

New Orleans Take-Out on Monroe Street is closing Saturday, two-and-a-half years after the original Fordem Avenue restaurant called it quits.

Owner Ken Kopp IV, who opened his New Orleans Take-Out at 1517 Monroe St., in 2002, said customers shouldn't despair. He'll be running a new restaurant in the same spot called Lorraine’s.

Lorraine's is named after his wife's Jamaican grandmother. "So we're going to have some Island-style stuff on the menu," Kopp said.

He said he won't serve a lot of the same New Orleans Take-Out dishes, but some of the menu will be similar.

Before opening his own place, Kopp worked for original owner John Roussos on Fordem for almost 10 years, starting as a dishwasher and working up to cook and manager.

In May 2017, Roussos, who was 66 at the time, closed his restaurant after 32 years so he could retire.

At the time, Kopp said he'd keep his New Orleans Take-Out location open until the end of the year and then figure out his next move. His plan was to keep the restaurant, but change its name and concept.

"I've done this a long time and I've had ideas on doing something a little different," he said then.