Thai Basil is moving from Raymond Road to a bigger spot on University Avenue.

The takeout restaurant replaced the well-regarded Thai Orchid in a strip mall at 6714 Raymond 15 years ago and since 2019 has been owned by Krittaphol "Kris" Poticharoen.

Poticharoen, 46, said Thai Basil's last day on Raymond Road will be May 13, and he hopes to be open for dinner in his new location, 3519 University Ave., by May 18. The restaurant will normally be open for lunch and dinner.

The space is next to Starbucks and was formerly Curry in the Box before it moved six blocks up, to 2907 University Ave., about a year ago.

The new place is bigger, Poticharoen said, so he can also offer dine-in service. It will seat 50 to 60 people.

"And it's close to the university," he said. "It's really convenient."

Poticharoen said many of his customers are students who use ride-sharing services to get to the restaurant, and they have to take their food to go since there's no seating.

The new location will see heavier traffic, too, he said.

Poticharoen said the new restaurant will keep the same menu, with the addition of some Thai street food.

Poticharoen's cousin, Peerapong Kieratirojwanij, who goes by Khun Lek, took over the original Thai Orchid, changed the name to Thai Basil, and ran it from 2008 to 2019.

When he retired, Poticharoen stepped in.

Poticharoen has made considerable changes to the University Avenue space since he took over the lease last July. The remodeling project started in mid-January, he said.

Poticharoen was born in Samutsongkram, Thailand, about 50 miles outside of Bangkok. He said his province, known for its canals and floating markets, is the smallest province in Thailand.

He graduated from college in Thailand and moved to California in 2000 for a master's degree. He lived in Las Vegas from 2005 to 2018 and was a supervisor at Aria Resort & Casino.

