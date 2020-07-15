You are the owner of this article.
New Gloria's Mexican Restaurant opens in Sun Prairie
Gloria's Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie Gloria's has the same menu as the Madison one, but more space. 

 ANA UGALDE PHOTO

The family that owns Gloria's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's Far West Side have opened a Sun Prairie location.

The new restaurant at 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive is across from Woodman's in the expansive Prairie Lakes shopping area that includes Marcus Palace Cinema. It sits next to a Starbucks.

The Sun Prairie Gloria's has the same menu, but more space. "It still has murals. It's colorful. It's just bigger," said Ana Ugalde, who owns the restaurant with her parents, Sergio and Gloria Ugalde, and brother Sergio Jr.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival to be held in a drive-thru format

The original Gloria's opened in March 2017 at 610 Junction Road. The new place opened June 15. Ana Ugalde said they had planned to open in May, but the opening was delayed due to back orders on equipment and supplies due to COVID-19.

Gloria's bar

The new Gloria's opened June 15. 

Dane County's reopening plan allowed restaurants to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity in mid-June, so the new restaurant's opening weeks went well, Ugalde said. Since capacities got reduced back to 25% on July 2 after a surge in Dane County coronavirus cases, business has been more difficult, Ugalde said.

Outdoor dining is permitted with tables six-feet apart, and the new Gloria's has four tables outside. The Madison location has three. 

The Ugaldes came to Madison 17 years ago from Mexico City, where they had a food cart. The Junction Road Gloria's was their first full-scale restaurant.

Graft on the Capitol Square is going away, but owner has plans to reinvent it by spring

The younger Sergio said the food cart specialized in tamales, tortas and huaraches, which all show up on Gloria's wide menu.

Huaraches are large, thick, homemade deep-fried tortillas stuffed with beans and topped with pico de gallo, avocado, choice of meat, queso fresco, green sauce and sour cream. 

