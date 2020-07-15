New Gloria's Mexican Restaurant opens in Sun Prairie

The family that owns Gloria's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's Far West Side have opened a Sun Prairie location.

The new restaurant at 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive is across from Woodman's in the expansive Prairie Lakes shopping area that includes Marcus Palace Cinema. It sits next to a Starbucks.

The Sun Prairie Gloria's has the same menu, but more space. "It still has murals. It's colorful. It's just bigger," said Ana Ugalde, who owns the restaurant with her parents, Sergio and Gloria Ugalde, and brother Sergio Jr.

The original Gloria's opened in March 2017 at 610 Junction Road. The new place opened June 15. Ana Ugalde said they had planned to open in May, but the opening was delayed due to back orders on equipment and supplies due to COVID-19.

Dane County's reopening plan allowed restaurants to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity in mid-June, so the new restaurant's opening weeks went well, Ugalde said. Since capacities got reduced back to 25% on July 2 after a surge in Dane County coronavirus cases, business has been more difficult, Ugalde said.