New Gloria's Mexican Restaurant opens in Sun Prairie

The family that owns Gloria's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's Far West Side have opened a Sun Prairie location.
The new restaurant at 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive is across from Woodman's in the expansive Prairie Lakes shopping area that includes Marcus Palace Cinema. It sits next to a Starbucks.
The Sun Prairie Gloria's has the same menu, but more space. "It still has murals. It's colorful. It's just bigger," said Ana Ugalde, who owns the restaurant with her parents, Sergio and Gloria Ugalde, and brother Sergio Jr.
The original Gloria's opened in March 2017 at 610 Junction Road. The new place opened June 15. Ana Ugalde said they had planned to open in May, but the opening was delayed due to back orders on equipment and supplies due to COVID-19.
Dane County's reopening plan allowed restaurants to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity in mid-June, so the new restaurant's opening weeks went well, Ugalde said. Since capacities got reduced back to 25% on July 2 after a surge in Dane County coronavirus cases, business has been more difficult, Ugalde said.
Outdoor dining is permitted with tables six-feet apart, and the new Gloria's has four tables outside. The Madison location has three.
The Ugaldes came to Madison 17 years ago from Mexico City, where they had a food cart. The Junction Road Gloria's was their first full-scale restaurant.
The younger Sergio said the food cart specialized in tamales, tortas and huaraches, which all show up on Gloria's wide menu.
Huaraches are large, thick, homemade deep-fried tortillas stuffed with beans and topped with pico de gallo, avocado, choice of meat, queso fresco, green sauce and sour cream.
No. 25: El Rancho Mexican Grill
No. 24: RED
No. 23: Bradbury's
No. 22: Good Food Low Carb Cafe
No. 21: North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
No. 20: Jade Mountain Tea Company
No. 19: Mediterranean Cafe
No. 18: Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant
No. 17: La Nopalera
No. 16: Casetta Kitchen and Counter
No. 15: Heritage Tavern
No. 14: Graft
No. 13: Paul's Pel'meni
No. 12: Macha Tea Company
No. 11: Pizza Brutta
No. 10: Double 10 Mini Hot Pot
No. 9: Banzo
No. 8: Pig in a Fur Coat
No. 7: Sweet Home Wisconsin
No. 6: Ogden's North Street Diner
No. 5: Nook
No. 4: La Kitchenette
No. 3: Salvatore's Tomato Pies
No. 2: Novanta
No. 1: La Taguara
Methodology
This is a list of the top restaurants of the decade (2010-2019) in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Yelp.
Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!