New concept in works for former Icon tapas bar space on State Street

Valbon Beqiri opened his first restaurant in Fort Atkinson a year after he graduated college. He opened his second there in 2017. Now he has his sights set on State Street where he plans to open The Botanist Social.

Beqiri, 32, has a design team renovating the former Icon tapas bar and restaurant, 206 State St., where he is exposing the brick walls and getting new furniture.

He said he moved to Downtown Madison about four years ago with the intention of eventually opening a restaurant. Beqiri said the space, which was home to the stylish Icon for 12 years, is perfect with its proximity to the Overture Center, the Comedy Club and the Orpheum Theater.

"I would just be adding something different as far as a nice food concept," Beqiri said. "It's really situated pretty nicely because the Capitol is not too far to take advantage of the weekends with the Farmers' Market and so forth."

He said the restaurant and bar, which he expects to open by August or September, will have a botanical look and a focus on gin cocktails.