New concept in works for former Icon tapas bar space on State Street

Valbon Beqiri opened his first restaurant in Fort Atkinson a year after he graduated college. He opened his second there in 2017. Now he has his sights set on State Street where he plans to open The Botanist Social.
Beqiri, 32, has a design team renovating the former Icon tapas bar and restaurant, 206 State St., where he is exposing the brick walls and getting new furniture.
He said he moved to Downtown Madison about four years ago with the intention of eventually opening a restaurant. Beqiri said the space, which was home to the stylish Icon for 12 years, is perfect with its proximity to the Overture Center, the Comedy Club and the Orpheum Theater.
"I would just be adding something different as far as a nice food concept," Beqiri said. "It's really situated pretty nicely because the Capitol is not too far to take advantage of the weekends with the Farmers' Market and so forth."
He said the restaurant and bar, which he expects to open by August or September, will have a botanical look and a focus on gin cocktails.
"I just liked the botanical theme as far as the interior design, so it will definitely have a fresh vibe. And I've always loved the word social," Beqiri said. "Restaurants are all about bringing people together and I think it will just really fit that concept and that location."
Beqiri calls the menu "modern American," and said it will be a mixture of small plates, large plates and "shareables." He's been working with a chef for the past eight months experimenting with menu items and trying to narrow them down.
Beqiri was born in Madison, and when he was a toddler, his family moved to Fort Atkinson, 30 miles southeast of Madison, where his father opened a diner called River Front Family Restaurant, which he still operates.
He started working for his father by 14, and soon realized then he wanted a life in the restaurant business. "That's how it kind of unfolded," he said.
After graduating from UW-Whitewater, Beqiri opened Brickhouse Pizza Pub in 2011 in Fort Atkinson, which, he said, had one of its best years of sales last year.
Beqiri said the restaurant had always done takeout and delivery, and in the early days of the pandemic, it closed for indoor dining. He had established online ordering in a few years earlier, and in 2020 carryout and delivery were stronger than usual.
Fort 88 Smokehouse & Bar, which he opened in Fort Atkinson in 2017, cut back its hours during the pandemic and also focused on takeout and delivery.
"It wasn't as successful as Brickhouse obviously, but we were able to push things along until things opened again," Beqiri said. "Now we're back at 2019 levels and actually even seeing better numbers now."
He said making it through the pandemic bodes well for the future of Fort 88, and he gives a lot of credit to his staff, many of whom have been there from the beginning.
"I have a really good team in place and we're just able to kind of chug along," he said.
