New Buck & Honey’s restaurant set to open amid COVID-19 pandemic

Anderson said what keeps him up at night is taking care of his employees. "Service industry workers are more impacted than people could ever know right now. And shifts are hard to find," he said. "So by opening (Waunakee), it's going to give them more shifts and really help them get through this winter."

He said he plans to hire 10 to 15 new people, without having to lay any of his current staff off this winter. "This opening is a godsend for our team," he said.

Anderson opened his first Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie in 2010, with Monona coming in July 2019. He said his goal is to straddle family casual and fine dining.

The new building is gorgeous, Anderson said, "and we're doing a lot of fun things to it." He hired artist Ken Talaga, who lives near Janesville, to install an inverted tree with its roots going into some open trusses, or rafters, in the 25-foot-high ceiling. He plans to fan out 400 small fiber optic lights and 350 sheet crystals so it looks like a "massive chandelier that's suspended from the ceiling."

Anderson said he got the idea when he saw a California vineyard do something similar with a grape vine.