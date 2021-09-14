'Never ever saw any wrong in anyone'; Ken Katsuma of restaurant Wasabi dies at 66

Ken Katsuma, who owned the State Street sushi restaurant Wasabi for almost 25 years, died Tuesday at 66, his wife said.

MaryRay Katsuma said he died of lung cancer.

Katsuma owned Wasabi at 449 State St., and MaryRay said she and Ken often put in 14-hour days. The couple closed the restaurant in 2018 after they had difficulty paying the rent.

MaryRay said they began having financial problems following complications from a kidney transplant Ken had in 2006. Earlier this year, she said, they were working on getting him back on the kidney transplant waiting list for a second time.

"Cancer was much too fast for Ken," she said.

In the 2015 State Journal series, 30 plates that define Madison, MaryRay said that some UW-Madison students used to eat at Wasabi "every single day, lunch and dinner, and get the same thing."

Wasabi's staff began naming sushi rolls after its regular customers. There was the Kathy featuring tempura salmon and avocado and the Kelsey, a "reverse" (rice-on-the-outside) roll with shrimp and green onion.

Katsuma was from Kobe, Japan, but was born in Kagoshima, the fifth of five brothers, MaryRay said.