Nau-Ti-Gal waterfront restaurant closes after 40 years

The owners of the Nau-Ti-Gal, in a message on its website, said the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, will close after 40 years.

"After careful consideration of a number of factors, we have decided to not re-open Nau-Ti-Gal," said the message from brothers Bill and Jack von Rutenberg. "Thank you for all your support, and for your friendship. We have tremendously enjoyed serving you."

The brothers wrote that they will be expanding their live music schedule and lawn seating at their remaining restaurant, Mariner's Inn, 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive in Madison, to "accommodate our Nau-Ti-Gal customer’s food, beverage, and entertainment needs."

They encouraged customers to visit Mariner's website in the future.

"The only additional thing I would like to add is that we are incredibly grateful for all the wonderful team members we have worked with, and for all the wonderful guests we have had the privilege to serve!" Jack von Rutenberg wrote in an email.

He didn't return phone calls seeking more details.

In a follow-up email, he said his family owns the property and "LZ Development is working on concepts for redevelopment."

The website message goes on to say that the family's Betty Lou Cruises will be offering public and private cruises starting June 3.

It also says that Nau-Ti-Gal gift certificates will be honored at Mariner’s.

In June 2020, the von Rutenbergs said their other restaurant, Captain Bill's, in Middleton, wouldn't reopen after its COVID-19 shutdown.

The restaurants were founded by Bill von Rutenberg, who died in Savannah, Georgia, in 2019, at age 90.

His obituary said that he and his wife, Betty, were working at Neesvig's Meats when they decided to pursue the "American Dream" of owning their own business.

"In 1961, they bought an eight-stool hamburger joint just off the Capitol Square called the 'Nibble Nook.' Continuing their dream they sold the Nibble Nook and purchased Burke's Supper Club in 1966. They renamed their new business 'The Mariner's Inn' and became famous for their steaks, seafood and legendary hash browns."

The obit said that "the duo would become local hospitality icons as they and their three sons expanded von Rutenberg Ventures to also include Nau-Ti-Gal, Captain Bill's, Betty Lou Cruises, and Westport Marine."

