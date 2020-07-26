National Mustard Day festivities go online Saturday

Middleton is home to the world’s largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia, and for the last 28 years, the National Mustard Museum has celebrated National Mustard Day on the first Saturday in August with a street festival that has attracted mustard lovers from across the country.
This year, due to COVID-19 and the accompanying restrictions on public gatherings, Mustard Day will be held online Saturday.
With the new format, mustard fans from all over the world can take part in a Facebook Live streaming event.
"Because it will be over the internet, that means it’s International Mustard Day," said Mustard Museum founder and curator Barry Levenson.
The event will start at 10:30 a.m. with cooking demos, an interactive tour of the museum, contests, prizes (including a year’s supply of mustard), a Q&A with Levenson via live chat, sing-alongs and video greetings from mustard companies and mustard lovers from around the world.
Levenson said the street festival will be back next year, but he intends Saturday's online event to be the start of an International Mustard Day tradition.
For more information, visit mustardmuseum.com.
No. 25: El Rancho Mexican Grill
No. 24: RED
No. 23: Bradbury's
No. 22: Good Food Low Carb Cafe
No. 21: North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
No. 20: Jade Mountain Tea Company
No. 19: Mediterranean Cafe
No. 18: Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant
No. 17: La Nopalera
No. 16: Casetta Kitchen and Counter
No. 15: Heritage Tavern
No. 14: Graft
No. 13: Paul's Pel'meni
No. 12: Macha Tea Company
No. 11: Pizza Brutta
No. 10: Double 10 Mini Hot Pot
No. 9: Banzo
No. 8: Pig in a Fur Coat
No. 7: Sweet Home Wisconsin
No. 6: Ogden's North Street Diner
No. 5: Nook
No. 4: La Kitchenette
No. 3: Salvatore's Tomato Pies
No. 2: Novanta
No. 1: La Taguara
Methodology
This is a list of the top restaurants of the decade (2010-2019) in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Yelp.
Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!