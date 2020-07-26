You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
National Mustard Day festivities go online Saturday
top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

National Mustard Day festivities go online Saturday

Mustard Day

National Mustard Day at the Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, back when it was held in person.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Middleton is home to the world’s largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia, and for the last 28 years, the National Mustard Museum has celebrated National Mustard Day on the first Saturday in August with a street festival that has attracted mustard lovers from across the country.

This year, due to COVID-19 and the accompanying restrictions on public gatherings, Mustard Day will be held online Saturday.

With the new format, mustard fans from all over the world can take part in a Facebook Live streaming event.

"Because it will be over the internet, that means it’s International Mustard Day," said Mustard Museum founder and curator Barry Levenson.

The Muskellounge and Sporting Club, aka 'The Muskie,' opens its Monona Drive patio

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. with cooking demos, an interactive tour of the museum, contests, prizes (including a year’s supply of mustard), a Q&A with Levenson via live chat, sing-alongs and video greetings from mustard companies and mustard lovers from around the world.

Levenson said the street festival will be back next year, but he intends Saturday's online event to be the start of an International Mustard Day tradition.

For more information, visit mustardmuseum.com.

+25 The top 25 Madison restaurants of the decade according to Yelp

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics