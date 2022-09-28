National Coffee Day is Thursday and some businesses are recognizing it with a free cup

You probably didn't know that Thursday is National Coffee Day. That's OK. No local coffee shop owners contacted by the Wisconsin State Journal did, either.

Still, some coffee shop chains and other businesses are using the day as an excuse to draw attention and offer special promotions.

"Colectivo Coffee Roasters invites coffee drinkers to join in celebrating its favorite holiday on Thursday," the Milwaukee chain with three Madison locations said in a press release.

On Thursday at Colectivo, customers who mention the promotion at the register can get a free medium brewed coffee with a purchase.

"Coffee is such a uniquely personal thing," Megan Suardini, a Colectivo executive, said in the release. "It's not just a morning ritual, it's a shared experience -- which is so needed right now."

Chains making the list with promotions include Peet's Coffee (there's only one and it's in the Memorial Union), Dunkin', Panera Bread, Barnes & Noble, and Caribou Coffee (there's one in the Hy-Vee grocery store on East Washington Avenue).

Meanwhile, employees at Madison's Grace Coffee Co., Wonderstate Coffee, Michelangelo’s Coffee House, Lakeside Street Coffee House, and Fair Trade Coffee House hadn't heard of National Coffee Day.

"It's just another day of us being a small, single-owned business," said Katherine Roe, a manager at Fair Trade on State Street.

Stephanie Rearick, who co-owns Mother Fool's Coffeehouse on Williamson Street, said in a direct message, "I didn't even know about it! ... Meanwhile we're having the best cold brew in the world for nat'l coffee day."

Patrick Downey, who owns The Victory Madison, a coffee shop on Atwood Avenue, said in a text that he didn’t know about it and wasn't doing anything, then quickly reconsidered. "Thanks for the heads up! Maybe I will do something after all," he said.

Lindsey Lee, co-owner of two Cargo Coffee shops in Madison, was also caught unaware and said he'd squeeze a social media post out of it.

"Most of these '(insert some inane thing) Day' are stupid," Lee said in a direct message. "For a large number of people, every day is Coffee Day."