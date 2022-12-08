Muskellounge expanding into space next door for private events, takeout burgers and fish fry

The Muskellounge and Sporting Club, better known as The Musky, is expanding into the space next door that was Lake Edge Seafood Co.

Its owners, Chad Vogel and Sean Pharr, say there's been a big demand for private parties, so they're going to use the new space for that purpose. They also plan to use the former Lake Edge kitchen for carry-out burgers and fish fries.

The takeout restaurant, Hank's, is named after Pharr's English bulldog.

Hank's won't have seating, but customers at The Musky will be encouraged to bring food over.

The Musky, 4102 Monona Dr, in the Lake Edge Shopping Center, has been selling Fraboni's pizza and will continue to do that, too, Vogel said, noting that the pizza has been popular. "We're nearly a pizzeria at this point."

The Musky opened in July 2020. "The perfect time to open a bar," Vogel joked. Early on, when the bar wasn't allowed to have anyone inside due to COVID restrictions, they'd show Packers games outdoors, and would bring in a borrowed food cart to serve burgers to patio customers. They called them Hank's burgers.

"We made it through (the shutdown), so that's good," Vogel said.

Pharr, who with Vogel and two other partners also owns the upscale Mint Mark on Winnebago Street, was nominated in February 2020 for a James Beard Award in the category of "Best Chef: Midwest."

He describes the future burgers as fast-casual, smash-patty burgers.

"Some of the ingredients are yet to be determined," he said. "I'm still doing some testing, but they'll be similar to the ones that we had during the pandemic where it's a four-ounce, ground patty with caramelized onions, American cheese, and a secret sauce that will be revealed to no one, and a good potato roll."

He'll offer the fish fry Wednesdays and Fridays. The Wednesday one will probably have two types of fish, while on Friday there will likely be four types.

Pharr said there will be french fries, and he's working on what else to offer.

Ordering will be done through an app and everything will be packed into to-go boxes. He said he's "playing around with things that are going to travel well."

Pickups will be made from a door on Buckeye Road, where customers can also order. Those who order at The Musky can pick their food up from the kitchen.

Vogel said renovations will take time and is looking at opening the new space by the end of March or early June.

The majority of the space is going to be a private dining room for events, so they no longer have to close the business to host an event, he said.

"The whole front of the space will just be more event focused because we get a lot of calls for parties, retirement parties, parties of like 40, 50, which right now it's hard to accommodate," Vogel said.

The Musky can seat 78, and with the expansion they're going to add a few more seats where people can eat. Now, most of the seats are designed for people drinking cocktails.

The bigger games, such as ping pong, will be moved into the new space so they can add more seats on The Musky side, which has 3,800 feet of "usable square footage." The new side is probably 2,500 square feet, not counting the kitchen.

Vogel said the new space is not much bigger than The Robin Room, the bar and cocktail lounge he owns by himself on East Johnson Street.

He said there was a kitchen in the back of The Musky, but it wasn't up to code, so they had to tear it apart.

"And then there was a global pandemic and we ran out of money so we couldn't finish the kitchen in back. But, being that there was one next door, we don't have to put in a hood, don't have to get as much equipment, that it seemed like a better move," Vogel said.

Lake Edge Seafood Co., a combination seafood store and restaurant, closed early this fall, after almost four years, a victim of the pandemic, staffing difficulties and rising food costs.