Mr. Seafood closes, Delicacies of Asia opens, and Double 10 Mini Hot Pot reemerges

Meanwhile, Double 10 Mini Hot Pot took over the old Mr. Seafood/Pho King Good spot in the Gateway Mall on Dec. 10.

Owner Yunfeng Pan was forced out of his location at 1272 S. Park St., next to the Pick 'n Save, when the strip mall the restaurant was in got slated for redevelopment. He had been there nearly five years.

From 2012 to 2016, Yunfeng, who also goes by "Felix," had Double 10 on University Avenue across from Whole Foods. He had to close that, too, for redevelopment.

Vincent Chang originally opened Mini Hot Pot in 2015 and ran it for a year. When Yunfeng took it over, he incorporated that name with his Double 10. He serves two menus, traditional Chinese and cook-it-yourself hot pot.

Yunfeng, 37, had to close his Park Street restaurant in August 2020, and while he looked for a new space and kept an eye on COVID-19, he got a license to sell insurance, which he did for a short time.

He's made lots of renovations to the new space, including installing outlets for the hot pots at each booth.

Yunfeng said he put word out about his new Williamson Street home on Facebook and has been busy since.