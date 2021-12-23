 Skip to main content

Mr. Seafood closes, Delicacies of Asia opens, and Double 10 Mini Hot Pot reemerges
RESTAURANT NEWS

Delicacies of Asia

Delicacies of Asia opened last month on State Street.

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

In the past three years, no one has opened and closed more restaurants in Madison than Ting Cai Zhou.

Ting's most recent move was around Thanksgiving when he closed Mr. Seafood, formerly Pho King Good, at 600 Williamson St., in the Gateway Mall, and opened Delicacies of Asia, at 506 State St., where Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza used to be.

Joanna Zhou, Ting's daughter, said the new place features Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese food, ramen, and like Mr. Seafood, a seafood boil. "Mostly, a little bit of everything for Asian cuisine."

Where Mr. Seafood and Pho King Good were full service, Delicacies of Asia is counter service. "It's especially good for students," Joanna said. "They just want to come in, eat and leave right away on State Street."

She said a lot of students take advantage of the high-speed internet while they are there.

Ting also had Szechuan Garden on Mineral Point Road, which he opened in August 2019, but closed it a year later, combining it with Mr. Seafood. Both offered a Chinese menu and a Cajun "get your hands dirty" seafood boil.

He also opened a seafood boil restaurant, Ragin Cajun Seafood, on Madison's Far East Side in July 2020, which remains open.

Double 10 Mini Hot Pot

Yunfeng Pan opened Double 10 Mini Hot Pot this month on Williamson Street where Mr. Seafood used to be.

Meanwhile, Double 10 Mini Hot Pot took over the old Mr. Seafood/Pho King Good spot in the Gateway Mall on Dec. 10.

Owner Yunfeng Pan was forced out of his location at 1272 S. Park St., next to the Pick 'n Save, when the strip mall the restaurant was in got slated for redevelopment. He had been there nearly five years.

Yunfeng Pan

Yunfeng Pan rushes to seat customers at his new Double 10 Mini Hot Pot on Williamson Street.

From 2012 to 2016, Yunfeng, who also goes by "Felix," had Double 10 on University Avenue across from Whole Foods. He had to close that, too, for redevelopment.

Vincent Chang originally opened Mini Hot Pot in 2015 and ran it for a year. When Yunfeng took it over, he incorporated that name with his Double 10. He serves two menus, traditional Chinese and cook-it-yourself hot pot.

Light

Yunfeng Pan projects the name of his restaurant on the sidewalk out front.

Yunfeng, 37, had to close his Park Street restaurant in August 2020, and while he looked for a new space and kept an eye on COVID-19, he got a license to sell insurance, which he did for a short time.

He's made lots of renovations to the new space, including installing outlets for the hot pots at each booth.

Yunfeng said he put word out about his new Williamson Street home on Facebook and has been busy since.

"Ninety percent of the people are coming back," he said.

