Monona's Pizza Oven and Sauce Bar closes

The Pizza Oven in Monona has closed after 59 years.
Greg Ewelt took over the business 17 years ago, and in late 2014, moved it to a new Monona Drive location, where he added a sports bar called "the Sauce Bar."
The restaurant specialized in homemade thin-crust pizza. Its move was only a couple doors down to 5511 Monona Drive, in what was formerly the old Village Pedaler.
Ewelt said then, that because the new location was an "endcap" in a strip mall, it was more visible.
A sign taped to the restaurant's door thanks customers for their support. "Our family and employees have always come first," it said. "It was a tough decision but we have decided to close our doors. Thank you for your support."
The relocated restaurant had four rooms: a dining room, a banquet room, the sports bar room with lots of TVs, and a kids' game room.
The bar at the old place was smaller, Ewelt said after the move. "Nobody really recognized us as a bar to go stop somewhere and have a drink, or just hang out... We spun it off and called it the Sauce Bar just to give it its own name."
Dick Domenget founded the business in 1961 at the corner of Monona and Femrite drives, and ran it with his family for 42 years.
When he sold it, according to a 2004 Capital Times' story, the pizza parlor was one of Monona's most longstanding and popular institutions.
Ar first, the restaurant was take-out only, the newspaper reported. Domenget rented a corner of a three-store retail building that later because the restaurant's kitchen. He eventually bought the building, the surrounding land, and turned the other stores into a dining room.
That building became prime real estate along Monona Drive, and in 1999, the city of Monona decided it needed the property more, and ultimately redeveloped the area.
Meanwhile, Ewelt opened a West Side location in 2009, which he later sold to the managers, who eventually closed it.
