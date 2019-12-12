Monona's Pizza Oven and Sauce Bar closes

The Pizza Oven in Monona has closed after 59 years.

Greg Ewelt took over the business 17 years ago, and in late 2014, moved it to a new Monona Drive location, where he added a sports bar called "the Sauce Bar."

The restaurant specialized in homemade thin-crust pizza. Its move was only a couple doors down to 5511 Monona Drive, in what was formerly the old Village Pedaler.

Ewelt said then, that because the new location was an "endcap" in a strip mall, it was more visible.

A sign taped to the restaurant's door thanks customers for their support. "Our family and employees have always come first," it said. "It was a tough decision but we have decided to close our doors. Thank you for your support."

The relocated restaurant had four rooms: a dining room, a banquet room, the sports bar room with lots of TVs, and a kids' game room.

The bar at the old place was smaller, Ewelt said after the move. "Nobody really recognized us as a bar to go stop somewhere and have a drink, or just hang out... We spun it off and called it the Sauce Bar just to give it its own name."