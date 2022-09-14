Monona Garden Family Restaurant closes after 19 years

Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed Sept. 4 after 19 years in business.

A sign on the door reads, "Monona Garden is now closed permanently. We would like to thank everyone for supporting Monona Garden and helping keep our doors open for the past 19 years! We'll miss you! Nick and staff."

The restaurant's co-owner, who wouldn't identify himself, said he and his business partner, Nick Semovski, sold the building at 6501 Bridge Road. He said it will be torn down and redeveloped.

"It's pretty sad," he said. "It's been there for almost 20 years and we had a good clientele. There was big support from the Monona community. Time to move on to the next adventure."

He said he didn't know what that adventure might be. He and Semovski also own Dairyland Family Restaurant, 716 Cottage Grove Road.

Semovski didn't respond to calls or texts.