Monk's Bar & Grill launches Wiscow online brand amid COVID-19 pandemic

Monk's Bar & Grill is the latest local restaurant to come out with an online spinoff.
Greg Frankov, who owns four of Monk's seven locations, said he and his partners liked the name Wiscow for the new concept because it's kid-friendly.
While Monk's is known for its burgers, Wiscow sells pizza, smoked chicken wings and loaded mac and cheese. Pizza crusts are available with three types of crust: cracker-thin; "self-rising," in which the outside rises up like a thick crust, while the inside stays thin; and a gluten-free one made with cauliflower.
Items on the new menu can be ordered by phone or from Wiscowpizza.com.
Frankov said his staff is delivering orders themselves, but he's open to using EatStreet and DoorDash if there's enough demand. He'd like to avoid using third-party delivery services, he said, because their fees would eliminate his profits. "We'd just basically be driving sales," he said.
Customers who dine inside now get a Monk's menu and a Wiscow menu.
Frankov said he learned about online concepts five years ago at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, but Monk's was so busy then there was no need to test the concept.
With COVID-19 slowing business, he was able to focus on the new concept and buy pizza ovens, refrigerators and freezers for each location.
Frankov owns the Sun Prairie Monk's himself, and the other locations -- Middleton, Verona and Plover -- with different combinations of partners. There are also Monk's in Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton and Eau Claire.
Monk's Bar and Grill was founded by Helen and Gustave ‘Monk' Heineke in 1947 in the Wisconsin Dells. Tom and Jane Heller took it over in 1982.
The original Dells location is filled with Badger memorabilia — in large part because the Heineke sons were UW-Madison football players in the 1950s.
Frankov's Plover location, 100 miles north of Madison, has a 1,200-square-foot corner area that he's transforming into a Wiscow section, complete with cow art and baby cow structures that children can climb. He expects that area to open in March.
All the Monk's locations were closed for a week and a half in mid-March of 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions first took hold. Frankov said he kept his management staff and key hourly employees. He went from employing 280 people to about 60.
"We just tried to keep our management in place because we knew that at some point we would need all of the staff back," Frankov said. "This has lasted a lot longer than I ever thought it would. So, we've tried to slowly bring people back."
He got Paycheck Protection Program money to keep some staff employed and has 150 to 180 people working for him now.
His locations are all about 5,000 square feet, but to keep six feet of distance between tables, Frankov said he can only operate at about 25% capacity. If restrictions loosen to 50% or 75% capacity, it doesn't do him much good until the distancing order is lifted, he said.
Frankov said he'd operating at about half of what he did pre-COVID-19. Monk's has basically become a carryout business, he said, with takeout orders making up 60% to 75% of his revenue now.
Before COVID-19, Frankov said the Monk's he owns were active in their communities, generally making donations on a weekly basis. He was particularly involved with the relief effort after a massive explosion in downtown Sun Prairie in 2018 killed a firefighter and destroyed or caused major damage to several buildings.
Now restaurant owners are counting on communities to keep them in business, Frankov said. "During the pandemic, these to-go orders are a lifeline for a lot of restaurants, especially the ones in Downtown Madison. I feel so deeply for all those restaurants in Downtown Madison because their capacity is limited. They had small spaces to begin with.
"I can't even fathom how some of those operators are trying to claw back and make it back to where they were before," he said. "So, the main goal and purpose is just to have everybody remember the restaurants and support the restaurants. Even though they can't dine in, keep those to-go orders coming."
