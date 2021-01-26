Monk's Bar & Grill comes out with new Wiscow online brand

He said he's employing 150 to 180 people now.

His locations are all about 5,000 square feet, but to keep six feet of distance between tables, Frankov said he can only operate at about 25% capacity. If restrictions loosen to 50% or 75% capacity, it doesn't do him much good until the distancing order is lifted, he said.

Frankov said he'd operating at about half of what he did pre-COVID-19. Monk's has basically become a carryout business, he said, with takeout orders making up 60% to 75% of his revenue now.

Before COVID-19, Frankov said the Monk's he owns were active in their communities, generally making donations on a weekly basis. He was particularly involved with the relief effort after a massive explosion in downtown Sun Prairie in 2018 killed a firefighter and destroyed or caused major damage to several buildings.

Now restaurant owners are counting on communities to keep them in business, Frankov said. "During the pandemic, these to-go orders are a lifeline for a lot of restaurants, especially the ones in Downtown Madison. I feel so deeply for all those restaurants in Downtown Madison because their capacity is limited. They had small spaces to begin with.