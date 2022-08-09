Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street, reopening Friday on West Side

Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, will reopen on the West Side Friday.

Gokul Silwal had hoped to open in June, but said the opening got pushed back as he waited for a liquor license to serve wine and beer and a final visit from the health department.

Silwal closed his restaurant in the two-story shopping center at 449 State St. because of disagreements with his landlord. The new place is at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.

The space formerly housed a second location of the former Pizza di Roma and before that, Legend's Sports Bar. Silwal said he did some minor remodeling.

For 12 years, Silwal was head chef at what was then Chautara on State Street. He opened Mirch Masala in late 2011 on Capitol Square and, was one of three businesses that lost leases to make room for Rare Steakhouse. In 2014, he moved the restaurant to State Street.