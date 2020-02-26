Mint Mark chef/owner nominated for James Beard Award

Sean Pharr, chef and co-owner of the 2-year-old Mint Mark on Madison's Near East Side, was nominated Wednesday for a James Beard Award in the category of "Best Chef: Midwest."

"I'm completely beside myself right now," said Pharr, taking a break from sweeping crumbs off his kitchen floor from his kids' breakfast Wednesday morning. "These things are just not on my radar. It's just about the restaurant and moving forward (in a) 1,300-square-foot space. These kinds of things don't even cross my mind. This is incredible."

Pharr owns Mink Mark 1929 Winnebago St., with Chad Vogel of the Robin Room and Gwen and Kyle Johnson of Johnson Public House. It seats between 40 and 50 people.

Originally from New London, Pharr began his career at Harvest on the Capitol Square. He worked in a number of well-known Chicago restaurants, including as executive chef at The Bristol and chef de cuisine at NoMI.

MintMark's menu is made up of shareable, seasonal, produce-forward plates. The restaurant's roasted, deep-fried cauliflower has become a favorite, as has its cookie with rye, brown sugar and chocolate chips, served in a hot cast-iron skillet with melted brown-sugar-bourbon ice cream.