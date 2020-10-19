Middleton tavern owner said he'll reopen when people can 'be together and not die'

Ron Boyer, who owns the Village Green in Middleton, had a successful summer, seating customers in the neighboring city park, but because of the pandemic, closed the tavern Saturday and has no idea when it'll reopen.
"If this (COVID-19) is going to continue to be worse and worse and worse, I can't put my employees at risk and everyone else who comes in at risk," said Boyer, 79, who has owned and operated the Village Green bar and grill Downtown for 44 years.
While Boyer acknowledges the danger COVID-19 poses, he also had strong words about government orders that limit how many people he can have inside.
"People won't come inside to dine because the governor of the state of Wisconsin said, and I quote, 'Stay home. Do not leave your house -- only to go to a pharmacy or the grocery store. And if you do risk going out, do not go in a restaurant or a bar.' Now that's a pretty rough thing to stay in business, isn't it?" Boyer said.
Evers this month directed the state Department of Health Services to issue a new statewide order limiting the size of crowds at bars, restaurants and other public spaces to address surging cases of the novel coronavirus across Wisconsin.
In a press release last week, Evers said: "As the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached 150,000 yesterday, we will continue doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus. We ask Wisconsinites to please stay home as much as possible, limit travel and going to public gatherings, and wear a mask whenever out and about."
State and local orders limit some indoor public gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building, but make exemptions for schools, polling locations, political rallies and some businesses like grocery stores.
Boyer said reopening in the spring is "the best case scenario," adding that "it's looking like until we get a vaccine that works -- and people take the vaccine and (can) be together and not die, I guess that's when we're going to open again."
If the virus doesn't clear up, he intends to offer outside patio service again. "Without being able to serve outside on our patio, it's just not sustainable."
The Village Green has always had an outdoor patio in front of its building where Boyer could seat 12 to 15 people, but this season he was able to seat an extra 60 on picnic tables in Stone Horse Green, the public plaza next door.
Patio business was robust this summer, and Boyer -- who played drums with Steve Miller in the early 1960s before Miller formed the Steve Miller Band -- offered live music on Fridays and Saturdays.
Boyer said the outdoor patio sustained the business, allowing him to make payroll, and pay his bills. Business couldn't approach pre-coronavirus levels, but "it was sustainable," he said. "So, as soon as we couldn't be outside on the patio, it just wasn't feasible money-wise and the safety thing (indoors) was the big kicker."
The Village Green, 7508 Hubbard Ave, is a former bowling alley, and big enough that it can seat 40 people inside at 25%. Boyer said he'd be happy with that, but "you can't get 25% of people come in. They're afraid to come inside a restaurant."
While Boyer's ticked off about the current situation, he's grateful for the business he's had over the years. "Middleton's been good to us. The customers have been good to us. We've been successful and we will be successful."
