Middleton restaurant going into Knoche's butcher shop

Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche's Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison's Far West Side.

"We are so happy to have their place. That's the perfect location for Taigu," said Hong Gao, who opened Taigu in 2014, first under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express. She changed it to Taigu after 10 months.

"The only thing is there is going to be a lot of work to do. We have to renovate this supermarket into a Chinese restaurant. It's a huge project. I've got a headache already," she said, laughing.

Hong is closing on the building on Oct. 19. She said she's buying the property with her husband, but he's not involved in Taigu's business. She said they want to keep his name private.

Taigu is named for the county in Shanxi province in northern China where she's from, and where it's said Chinese noodles were born.

Hong moved to Madison with her husband in 1998 when he got a residency at UW Hospital, where he's a pathologist.

The couple live in Middleton, where their children went through school. Their daughter is in her second year of medical school at UW, and their son is a doctor in New Jersey.

Taigu specializes in homemade Shanxi noodles, but noodle selections make up only a small portion of the overall menu. The menu has lots of Chinese restaurant staples such as moo goo gai pan, General Tso's chicken, Szechuan beef and Kung Pao shrimp. There's also a separate menu of Chinese specialties customers can get by asking.

Steve Knoche put his 84-year-old butcher shop and grocery up for sale a month ago, knowing that finding someone to carry on the business was probably unrealistic.

"We wish we could have stayed in business forever," said Stephanie Knoche, who has owned the shop at 5372 Old Middleton Road with her husband for 25 years.

She said the last day for Knoche’s Food Center will be Oct. 15.

"I'm just concerned that people have gift cards out there that they haven't used," she said. "It's not a lot of time for them to use them and I feel bad about that."

Stephanie Knoche said they would've liked to have stayed open through the holidays, but decided they couldn't manage with their current staff and provide the level of service customers expect.

Planning for the next two weeks will be difficult because it's hard to know how much they'll need to order, she said. "If we're inundated with customers, we're thinking we could possibly run out. It's hard to plan."

Hong said she doesn't know whether she'll keep the Middleton restaurant, at 7610 Elmwood Ave., open after the new one gets started. She said she was originally in hurry because her current lease was set to expire next August. But her landlord just renewed it for two more years.

"We love both locations," she said, adding that she has no idea when the new location will open since it's such a big project. She's looking for a general contractor.

Hong said she looks forward to having a parking lot because parking for her Middleton restaurant can be hard.

She said she has four chefs at Taigu and can hire more people. "The only thing is, I don't know when we will be ready for the new location."

Hong said that the location is perfect. "And the couple who own the supermarket are super nice."

Stephanie Knoche used the same word to describe Hong and her husband. "They're such nice people," she said.

Hong said she didn't make a counter offer for that reason. "I just give them what they want. They're hardworking people. Very kind people. I'm so lucky to know them."