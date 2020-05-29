Middleton restaurant and community space Common Ground taken 'out by the knees' by COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a Middleton restaurant, coffee shop and community space said the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences took her "out by the knees," but admitted the business was struggling before the novel coronavirus hit.

Before opening Common Ground in late 2018, Adrienne Hulburt-Stroud was a stay-at-home mom, a role she resumed when she closed her business in March due to the virus.

"It was just strange, going from working and busy, busy, busy, running around, and then boom, a complete regression to a couple of years ago," she said Tuesday, after she informed her Facebook community about her decision to close Common Ground.

In her Facebook post, she said it has been heartening to see updates from fellow small business owners who are reopening. "It will be uplifting indeed, to see others out and about from the safety of our six foot bubbles, greeting each other from masked faces and to see how others are doing beyond their short social media updates."

A difficult decision

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Hulburt-Stroud said the hiatus gave her time to step back and contemplate the future of Common Ground. "It is with an unbelievably heavy heart that we will likely not be moving forward in our current state at the corner of Branch & Century Avenue," she wrote.