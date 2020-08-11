Middleton coffee shop sues over local mask order

Helbachs has established a GoFundMe account to pay for the legal battle. As of Tuesday, it had raised about $10,700 of its $50,000 goal. In that posting, cafe owner Casey Helbach attempted to explain what the “mask-free zone” sign meant. The sign has since been removed.

“This sign was a misrepresentation of our policy because we have no facial covering (mask) policy,” Helbach wrote. “We believe in freedom of expression and welcome patrons with or without a facial covering (mask).”

Helbach said in the post that the city-county order requiring the wearing of masks is unlawful.

“We are not against the public’s safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights,” he wrote.

Helbachs’ attorney Joseph Voiland, as well as attorneys for the city of Madison and Dane County, did not return messages Tuesday.

Public health officials have urged the wearing of masks as one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, protests against requiring the wearing of masks have popped up across Wisconsin and the country.