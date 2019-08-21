Michael's Frozen Custard on Monroe Street will close next month after the owner's spouse was denied a U.S. visa, according to the owner's lawyers.
Owner Michael Dix married Sergio De La O Hernandez, then an undocumented immigrant, in 2015, and Hernandez became an integral part of the Monroe Street business, 2531 Monroe Street, overseeing daily operations, attorney Jessica Slind of Lotfi Legal said.
The restaurant will close Sept. 9.
Dix sponsored Hernandez for a U.S. visa for Hernandez to obtain legal status in the country, but when Hernandez returned to his home country of Mexico last August for a visa interview, he was denied the visa and denied re-entry into the United States, Slind said.
Dix and Hernandez then filed a waiver to excuse the years Hernandez spent in the U.S. without authorization and to show there would be undue hardship for Dix if Hernandez could not return. Slind said that waiver was denied Aug. 14, and she plans to file an appeal within the 30-day time-frame.
Hernandez has lived in the United States for more than 30 years and has no criminal record, Slind said.
Dix and Hernandez declined through Slind to comment. They are both currently in Mexico, but Slind said Dix has health problems that could be exacerbated if he must move permanently to Mexico to live with his spouse.
Michael's Frozen Custard, which opened in 1986, has seen significant losses in revenue since Hernandez left, Slind said.
"My separation from Sergio has been extremely painful for both of us and has been disastrous for my business," Dix said in a statement.
Michael's Frozen Custard also has other locations at 5602 Schroeder Road and 3826 Atwood Ave. Slind said those locations will remain open but their stability "remains up in the air" if Hernandez remains barred from the U.S.
"The denial of his visa is causing this family an enormous amount of pain," Slind said. "And the effects will reverberate throughout the entire community. The closing of Michael’s directly translates into losses for the local economy and the people of Madison.”
This report will be updated.