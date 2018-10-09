After more than two years on Park Street, the soul food, fast-food restaurant McGee's Chicken is getting a second location in Sun Prairie.
Esperdell McGee, who lives in Sun Prairie, opened McGee's at 1920 S. Park St., in May 2016, serving chicken as well as fried pork chops, hamburgers, gyros, Italian beef, barbecued rib tips and chili cheese steaks.
He's currently renovating a space at 950 W. Main St., in a Sun Prairie strip mall. It most recently held Cupcakes-A-Go-Go, so it has ovens, but not much else, McGee said.
The restaurant will be next to Saint Vincent de Paul and the Rock Sports Bar and Grille. If all goes well, McGee hopes to be open by Nov. 1.
The Park Street location, in a former Taco Bell, is "staying open," but business has been slow, he said.
"We feel that we've got something to bring to Sun Prairie that will help us in the long run," McGee said. "Right now we're pretty much running the business on all volunteers. We want to move away from that, but financially we're not able to right now."
McGee, 50, who also works as a pastor at Miracles of Life Outreach Ministries in South Madison, and in Chicago at Youth Center Church of God and Christ, had family members move to the Madison area from Chicago to help him carry out his dream of opening a restaurant. "I think that's what family is about," he said.
They all have their own jobs and in their spare time they help in the restaurant for a few hours, McGee said. "They know that with the position I hold right now it's almost impossible for me to work a regular job. We just work together like that."
McGee formerly operated McGee's Chicken and Gyro House for about three years out of a Capitol Petro gas station on East Washington Avenue.
The menu in Sun Prairie is going to be as extensive as McGee's on Park Street and mostly the same, he said. "I don't think we're going to cut anything because we have a lot of customers that live here in Sun Prairie that actually drive all the way out there (to Park Street)."