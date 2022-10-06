McFarland supper club The Maple Tree suffers significant damage from dinnertime fire

No one was injured Wednesday after a dinnertime fire at the popular Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland.

Firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. for a cooking fire that spread to the structure at 6010 Highway 51 in the village of McFarland, according to McFarland Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Dennis.

Several customers were inside the supper club at the time of the fire, Dennis said in a statement.

The cooking staff attempted to extinguish a kitchen fire, but were unable to before it extended to the structure, Dennis said.

Once employees recognized they couldn't extinguish the fire, they called 911 and began evacuating the building.

Initial reports indicated that as customers left the building, flames were visible from the roof above the restaurant's kitchen area, according to Dennis.

Crews had the fire under control at about 6 p.m., and remained on the scene until 11 p.m.

The kitchen and roof suffered significant damage, with damage extending into the main dining room, Dennis said.

The restaurant will remain closed for an unknown period, he said. The damage estimate is still being determined.

Highway 51 was closed to traffic for about two hours. The fire departments of many nearby cities and towns assisted with the fire.

Justin Couey and Cliff White, two Maple Tree employees, took over the restaurant in June 2020, and said they intended to keep everything the same as when it was owned by Gary Seiler for 35 years.

Couey didn't respond to a voicemail or text Thursday morning.

He was 25 when he took over the restaurant, and started working there as a dishwasher when he was in high school. He had been there for nine years before taking over.

Couey spent a year and a half in culinary school at Madison Area Technical College, but said he realized he enjoyed cooking more as a hobby than a profession.

He instead worked in the restaurant as a host and bartender. For the year before taking over, he'd been more involved in scheduling, paperwork, hiring and other management decisions, he said then.

"I started kind of on the bottom of the totem pole and slowly but surely worked my way up," Couey said.

White was 34 when he bought the business with Couey. White was hired as a cook straight out of high school 17 years earlier and led the kitchen. For the four years before taking over he'd been ordering the food and handling payroll.

"We've already been a part of this operation for so long that we've put our touches on it already a little bit," White said then.

In a 2020 Wisconsin State Journal article, Seiler said he'd never had a problem getting or retaining employees and had some waitstaff with him 30 years or more.

"They're all very good, otherwise they wouldn't be here," he said then. "It's more of a family atmosphere where everybody helps one another instead of everybody being kind of out for their own."

He said to wait tables or tend bar, prospective employees needed to know someone, and once employed, had to wait their turn to be promoted.

Seiler and his wife, Mary Seiler, bought the business from its original owners, who dissolved their partnership after one year.

When the Seilers took over the restaurant, they owned it with Ron and Barb Calloway. Seiler and Ron Calloway were partners from 1985 until 2002, when Calloway retired.

Seiler was 65 when he sold the restaurant and said he was happy that Couey and White were going to keep the supper club a supper club rather than having someone come in, tear it down, and use the property for condos.