Marie's Soul Food ideally suited to weather pandemic, until owner got COVID-19

"I'm terrified of COVID," Holmes said, adding that some people don't take it as seriously as they should.

One of the telltale signs of the virus is that people lose their sense of smell and taste, which Holmes said happened to her a few days after she tested positive. "It wasn't something that happened right away, but it did linger on for a little while," she said.

Holmes said her taste is back, but her sense of smell comes and goes, which can be hard for a cook.

"I just made sure to stay consistent with what I did as far as seasoning," Holmes said. "And I think I did pretty good without over-seasoning or under-seasoning things. I was kind of nervous about that, but it's worked out."

She said she's not sure how she got exposed to the virus and said she, her mom and daughter had mild symptoms.

Holmes didn't reopen after her quarantine until all three of them had negative tests. She no longer takes cash due to COVID-19. Customers order by phone and pay with credit or debit cards.

She's working on an online ordering system, but worries it will give her less control over how many orders come in at once.