Maria’s Pizza in Oregon makes triumphant return

John Indelicato, who closed his beloved Maria’s Pizza on Main Street in Oregon in June 2019 after 41 years, made a triumphant return Tuesday, and was so busy some people waited 2 1/2 hours for their pizzas.

The restaurant at 134 S. Main St. isn't open for dine-in and is only selling pizzas by phone that need to be picked up. When the pizza is ready, customers receive a call. Masks are required.

"I'm doing it more for my grandkids," said Indelicato, 72. "They help me here and I hope one day they take over."

Indelicato said he decided to retire 2 1/2 years ago after he got sick and spent a month in the hospital.

First, he had Kawasaki disease, which is most common in infants and young children, and in early stages features a rash and fever, and later peeling skin. Then he had Still's disease, a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that is accompanied by fevers, rash and joint pain.

"I still take medication for it, not much, but a little bit," Indelicato said. "Everything is back to normal, thanks to my doctor."

Indelicato was born in Sicily and learned to make pizzas while living in Rockford, Illinois. He was still living in Rockford when he spotted the empty Oregon building for sale as he was driving by.

It's "hard to say" if he'll ever go back to full service, he said. It all depends on the situation with COVID-19.

About Tuesday's return to businesses, he said, "It was busy. We expected it to be."

It felt great, said Indelicato, who made pizzas solo, while his grandsons, Michael Wells, 17, and Tristan Wells, 15, took and filled orders.

Maria's is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Indelicato, who lives a mile and a half from the restaurant, said while he was closed, he would make pizzas for people privately about once a month.

He sells his pizza sauce to 10 grocery stores and bars in the area, and delivers more himself when supplies get low. The sauce is available in Oregon, Fitchburg, Verona, Belleville and Madison.

Indelicato said he chose the name without ever knowing a Maria.

But it's been a good name for him, he said. "Real good."

