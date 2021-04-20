Mala, Sichuan’s spicy signature, gives a student the strength to speak up

Chilis originated in America before they were introduced in many parts of China, blending with peppercorns in the Southwest region to create mala. The British food writer Fuchsia Dunlop described the sensation in her book “Shark’s Fin and Sichuan Pepper” as “chili heat with the tongue-numbing effects of Sichuan pepper.” Mala has reshaped and reinvented many humble ingredients, such as pork intestine, beef heart, tripe and tongue, not commonly seen in other cuisines.

Mala flavor has gained a massive following in China, and I was part of it. Years ago, I was a regular customer of a small Sichuan restaurant outside of my high school. The prices were modest, and the mala flavor gave my taste buds a burst of excitement.

Years later, at the Chinese restaurant Fugu, open since April 2009 on West Gilman Street, I sought out dishes with Sichuan’s signature mala flavor. Poached sliced beef in hot chili sauce, beef and ox tripe in chili sauce (also called Fuqi feipian) and mapo tofu were among my favorites. Usually, I ordered one or two dishes at a time.