Mala, Sichuan’s spicy signature, gives a student the strength to speak up

I’ve ordered lots of Sichuan takeout over the past year. It has been my pandemic therapy. The Sichuan flavor of mala — numbing and hot — connects me with my past. It gives me the strength to call out the accelerating hate crimes against Asian Americans in society.
As I attended virtual classes in my Madison apartment, I felt overwhelmed by nostalgia. Feelings of isolation were magnified by insecurity, knowing that elsewhere in the country, people with the same skin color as me were being attacked verbally or physically in public venues.
Both nostalgia and insecurity hit me hard. I lost my appetite. The sandwich I made tasted plain and dull; the spaghetti with tomato sauce I cooked was too sour. I needed to spice up my life. I needed mala.
Warmth from the wok
Chilis originated in America before they were introduced in many parts of China, blending with peppercorns in the Southwest region to create mala. The British food writer Fuchsia Dunlop described the sensation in her book “Shark’s Fin and Sichuan Pepper” as “chili heat with the tongue-numbing effects of Sichuan pepper.” Mala has reshaped and reinvented many humble ingredients, such as pork intestine, beef heart, tripe and tongue, not commonly seen in other cuisines.
Mala flavor has gained a massive following in China, and I was part of it. Years ago, I was a regular customer of a small Sichuan restaurant outside of my high school. The prices were modest, and the mala flavor gave my taste buds a burst of excitement.
Years later, at the Chinese restaurant Fugu, open since April 2009 on West Gilman Street, I sought out dishes with Sichuan’s signature mala flavor. Poached sliced beef in hot chili sauce, beef and ox tripe in chili sauce (also called Fuqi feipian) and mapo tofu were among my favorites. Usually, I ordered one or two dishes at a time.
For one lunch, I chose dry-braised, deep-fried pork intestine. On my first bite, I felt a sense of warmth from the dried chili. My mouth and lips began to buzz, caused by a molecule called hydroxy sanshool found in Sichuan peppercorns. The warmth and numbness pushed me to take more bites.
The more I chewed, the less isolation I felt. The food connected me with friends back home in China. We had spent many meals over mala dishes, chatting and cheering each other up in Sichuan restaurants. I felt the intensity of mala through my whole body. I felt warm and sweaty. I found myself awakening. The sense of insecurity had suddenly gone, replaced by a strength to confront and speak up.
In the kitchen, Xianmin Liang, sous chef of Fugu restaurant, adeptly held the wok, tossing its contents. Around lunchtime, takeout orders came one after another. High oil temperature and the steam made his mask wet.
“I need to change several masks a day,” he said.
Liang, 40, has worked at Fugu for more than two years. He came to the United States six years ago, working in a Sichuan restaurant in Chicago before relocating to Madison. Liang was exposed to mala flavor from a young age. At 16, he started cooking Sichuan food and has been doing it since then.
“No way out. I’ve got a family to raise,” he said.
Like me, the pandemic and the international travel restrictions have kept him from visiting his family in China.
“I do miss them,” he said. “My son turns 15. He is 170 centimeters (5 foot 5 inches) tall.”
In the kitchen at the downtown Chinese restaurant Fugu, sous chef Xianmin Liang cooks a variety of dishes featuring mala flavor, a combination…
Spice therapy
One day I ordered my four favorite dishes at once, a feast. Liang said, “All are popular. All mala flavors. You need some seasonal veggies and a soup to balance out.”
Chef Liang quickly pointed out the nuances of mala between the four dishes: dry-braised pork intestine ($14.95) and poached sliced beef in hot chili sauce ($14.95) are more numbing and spicier than Fuqi feipian ($8.95) and mapo tofu ($10.95).
Fuqi feipian is an appetizer consisting of thinly sliced beef and tripe tossed in a spicy numbing sour and sweet sauce. For the mapo tofu, chef Liang stir-fried Sichuan peppercorn powder and a few dry chilis with fermented black bean paste and tossed it around tofu cubes.
Mala is not the only flavor in Sichuan food. Liang described many more, like fish-fragrant flavor (eggplant with garlic sauce, $9.95), or garlic-paste flavor (pork slices with minced garlic, $7.95). He reeled off the names of other flavors, but paused to rephrase his wording when I shifted to ask him about the COVID-related attacks targeting Asian Americans in the U.S.
Liang said he read the news and was scared. But he felt he could not do anything about it.
“I work here and stay at home to rest,” Liang said. “I stay away from them. They can’t come to my place, right?”
He kept himself busy and kept his head down. I understood that humble feeling, even as I recalled standing up with hundreds to chant “stand up, fight back!” in downtown Madison, condemning racism against Asian Americans.
Fugu opened for dine-in service in early April. Manager Yanni Zhou said few customers have shown up since then, though delivery drivers turned up at the door from time to time. Outside the restaurant, West Gilman Street was quiet.
“Maybe (customers) have not known it yet,” she said, about Fugu’s quiet re-opening. “Maybe they are still cautious. We’ll see.”
As I settled into my Fugu feast, I was the only in-house customer. The mala flavor was fresh and intense. The intestine pieces were chewy, the beef slices tender. The tofu cubes were fragrant.
It only took a little mala and again my insecurity transformed. A sense of empowerment took its place, though I had only taken a baby step.
Chef Liang was right, I thought. I needed to reduce the density of mala by adding some vegetables and a bowl of soup. Maybe next time.
