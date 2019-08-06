Even though Perkins' parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, and Janesville and La Crosse locations closed suddenly, Madison's two locations remain open -- for now.
A manager at the Perkins restaurant at 4863 Hayes Road, just east of East Towne Mall, said it will "stay open for now" and that the company is closing some of its smaller stores. The manager wouldn't give her name.
Another manager, this one at the location at 1410 Damon Road, on the Beltline frontage road near Todd Drive, said that Perkins will also remain open. "Some locations are closing, but not this one. I can't talk about this," he said.
The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 5237 University Ave., on Madison's West Side closed in August 2017 after 40 years. At the time, a company spokeswoman said the property would be redeveloped, but nothing has gone into the site yet.
Perkins, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has 342 Perkins restaurants in 32 states and Canada. That includes 101 company-owned and operated locations and 241 franchised ones. The 61-year-old company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2011.
In a statement, Perkins & Marie Callender’s said it plans to sell Perkins and part of its Foxtail bakery business, which manufactures pies, pancake mixes, cookie dough, and muffin batter for in-store bakeries and third-party customers.
As part of a restructuring, 19 Marie Callender's and 10 Perkins closed Sunday, the company said.
Perkins merged with Marie Callender's in 2006. Marie Callender's has seven company and 21 franchised restaurants, and is known for its pies and frozen supermarket entrées.
"Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible," Jeff Warne, president & CEO of Perkins & Marie Callender's, said in a statement.