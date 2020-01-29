Madison's The Egg & I now S&A Cafe

Since the acquisition, First Watch has been converting company-owned The Egg & I locations in markets where First Watch didn’t have a presence. The Egg & I franchisees had the option to convert to First Watch.

Daskam said franchisees didn't want to put money into converting. The conversion would have been more than $700,000. "It just didn't make any kind of sense," he said. "My store is eight years old. Why would I do that?"

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse is an example of a local restaurant that went through a successful transition from franchise to independence.

In 2007, after two years in business, the owners of Madison's Joey's Seafood & Grill franchise saw the Minnesota-based chain dissolve. Erin and Keith Stoesz went out own their own, but kept the name Joey's. In 2015, they added barbecue items, and changed the restaurant's name. They've seen success as independent operators and have expanded with two more North and South locations.

Daskam pointed out that days before the his The Egg & I switched over, it got another "best breakfast" award from In Business magazine, which, he said, it's won four of the last five years.