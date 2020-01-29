Madison's The Egg & I now S&A Cafe

The owners of Madison's The Egg & I restaurant have gotten out of their franchise agreement, and converted the popular breakfast and lunch spot into an independent restaurant.
S&A Cafe will be almost exactly the same as The Egg & I, said Steven Daskam, who, with his wife, Ana Daskam, owns the restaurant at 2501 W. Beltline Highway in the same development as Bonfyre American Grille.
The couple, backed financially by Steven Daskam's parents, opened the restaurant in September 2011. The change happened on New Year's Eve, with the new name using the first letter of couple's first names.
"We got to keep pretty much everything when we disenfranchised," Daskam said. "We got the recipes, the venue, the database, the POS (point-of-sale) system. So you wouldn't know much changed if you came in and just sat down if you didn't see the sign."
The cafe has a temporary sign as the couple waits for final approvals from the city. Daskam said the new sign should be up soon.
The Egg & I, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, was bought in 2015 by First Watch, based in Bradenton, Florida.
The fast-growing First Watch had 153 locations when it acquired the 114-unit The Egg & I. The restaurant chains were two of the largest in the breakfast-and-lunch category.
Since the acquisition, First Watch has been converting company-owned The Egg & I locations in markets where First Watch didn’t have a presence. The Egg & I franchisees had the option to convert to First Watch.
Daskam said franchisees didn't want to put money into converting. The conversion would have been more than $700,000. "It just didn't make any kind of sense," he said. "My store is eight years old. Why would I do that?"
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse is an example of a local restaurant that went through a successful transition from franchise to independence.
In 2007, after two years in business, the owners of Madison's Joey's Seafood & Grill franchise saw the Minnesota-based chain dissolve. Erin and Keith Stoesz went out own their own, but kept the name Joey's. In 2015, they added barbecue items, and changed the restaurant's name. They've seen success as independent operators and have expanded with two more North and South locations.
Daskam pointed out that days before the his The Egg & I switched over, it got another "best breakfast" award from In Business magazine, which, he said, it's won four of the last five years.
S&A's hours will be the same as The Egg & I. The restaurant is only able to serve breakfast and lunch because, according to its lease, it can't compete with Bonfyre. "They can't do breakfast. I can't do dinner," Daskam said.
While in culinary school at the now-defunct Le Cordon Bleu in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Daskam did an internship cooking for the Green Bay Packers during its 2004 season.
He said the players usually ate pasta for lunch with a buffet of ingredients and sauces they could add. Dinners were always different, and controlled by a nutritionist. "I wasn't allowed to freelance, not even spices. I tried that once. They didn't like it," Daskam said. "Those guys have a very specific diet."
Daskam worked in Milwaukee and Sheboygan restaurants before opening The Egg & I. He said his wife had jobs cooking for families in Asian countries including Singapore and Hong Kong.
As for embarking on S&A Cafe, Daskam said he didn't have to pay to get out of his agreement with The Egg & I, now First Watch.
He said he was happy to be released from his corporate obligations. "I just felt I could do it as well or better than they were doing it."
