Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

It's here: a sunny-side-up, revamped version of our Madison-centric breakfast spot rankings.
We used the reviews of each of the top-ranked breakfast restaurants on TripAdvisor, Yelp, Google and Facebook and calculated their average score out of five stars. In the event of a tie, we added the number of votes on the four aforementioned sites for each restaurant or used a fifth source for reviews, such as Grubhub or Zomato, to determine the winner. The result is the list below.
Is the list perfect? Probably not. Did we miss your favorite spot? There's a chance we did. Crowdsourced star ratings are subjective by nature, and we couldn't include every breakfast spot in the city.
But whether you're a hip millennial who prefers fancy avocado toast, or a champion of divey diners, or someone on the go who would rather grab a quick bagel with coffee, there's something on this list for everyone.
Happy brunching!
No. 30: Colectivo Cafe on the Square
No. 29: Bassett Street Brunch Club
No. 28: Graze
No. 27: Michalangelo's Coffee House
No. 26: The Old Fashioned
No. 25: Monty's Blue Plate Diner
No. 24: Pat O'Malley's Jet Room
No. 23: Lazy Jane's Cafe and Bakery
No. 22: Marigold Kitchen
No. 21: Mickies Dairy Bar
No. 20: Black Locust Cafe
No. 19: Helbach's Coffee House
No. 18: My Sister's Kitchen
No. 17: Short Stack Eatery
No. 16: Crema Cafe
No. 15: Original Pancake House
No. 14: Cottage Cafe
No. 13: The Heights
No. 12: Manna Cafe and Bakery
No. 11: Cafe Maya
No. 10: Madison Sourdough
No. 9: Bradbury's Coffee
No. 8: Monona Bakery and Eatery
No. 7: Heritage Tavern
No. 6: Ogden's North Street Diner
No. 5: Greenbush Bakery Inc.
No. 4: Bloom Bake Shop
No. 3: Bagels Forever
No. 2: La Kitchenette
No. 1: Batch Bakehouse
2017 Rankings
Check out our 2017 breakfast rankings below to see how your favorite restaurant fared between then and now.
No. 27: The Egg & I
View this post on Instagram
Breakfast is served. 🍓🍌 . . . #strawberrybananawaffle #fridayfeeling #breakfast #brunch 📸: @whitehearthcoffee
Address: 2501 W Beltline Hwy., Ste 111, Madison
Website: theeggandirestaurants.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.0
- Yelp: 3.0
- Facebook: 4.0
- Average: 3.8
No. 26: Gooseberry on the Square
View this post on Instagram
Salmon lox!! #gooseberryonthesquare #madison #freshfood #salmonlox #housemade #downtownmadison
Address: 1 S Pinckney St., Ste 104, Madison
Website: gooseberrymadison.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 3.5
- Google: 4.2
- Yelp: 3.0
- Facebook: 4.4
- Average: 3.8
No. 25: Cafe Hollander
Address: 726 N Midvale Blvd., Madison
Website: cafehollander.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 3.5
- Google: 3.8
- Yelp: 3.5
- Facebook: 4.4
- Average: 3.8
No. 24: Coppertop Restaurant
Address: 5401 W Beltline Hwy., Madison
Website: facebook.com/Coppertop-Restaurant-121625874556537
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 3.0
- Facebook: 4.2
- Average: 3.9
No. 23: Sunroom Cafe
Address: 638 State St., Madison
Website: sunroomcafe.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.2
- Yelp: 3.5
- Facebook: 4.5
- Average: 4.1
No. 22: Willalby's Cafe
Address: 1351 Williamson St., Madison
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.5
- Average: 4.2
No. 21: Parkway Family Restaurant
Address: 1221 Ann St., Madison
Website: parkwayfamilyrestaurant.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.5
- Average: 4.3
No. 20: Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery
Address: 2827 Atwood Ave., Madison
Website: daisycafeandcupcakery.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 4.2
- Facebook: 4.5
- Average: 4.3
No. 19: The Curve
Address: 653 S Park St., Madison
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.6
- Average: 4.3
No. 18: Colectivo Coffee (on the Square)
Address: 25 S Pinckney St., Madison
Website: colectivocoffee.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 3.5
- Facebook: 4.7
- Average: 4.3
No. 16 (tie): The Old Fashioned
Address: 23 N Pinckney St., Madison
Website: theoldfashioned.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.5
- Average: 4.4
No. 16 (tie): Original Pancake House
No. 15: Bassett Street Brunch Club
Address: 444 W Johnson St., Madison
Website: brunchclubmadison.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.6
- Average: 4.4
No. 14: Johnson Public House
Address: 908 E Johnson St., Madison
Website: johnsonpublichouse.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.6
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.5
- Average: 4.4
No. 10 (tie): Short Stack Eatery
Address: 301 W Johnson St., Madison
Website: shortstackeats.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.8
- Average: 4.4
No. 10 (tie): Marigold Kitchen
Address: 118 S Pinckney St., Madison
Website: marigoldkitchen.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.7
- Average: 4.4
No. 10 (tie): Madison Sourdough
Address: 916 Williamson St., Madison
Website: madisonsourdough.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.7
- Average: 4.4
No. 10 (tie): Lazy Jane's Cafe & Bakery
Address: 1358 Williamson St., Madison
Website: facebook.com/pg/Lazy-Janes-Cafe-58012837020
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.6
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.6
- Average: 4.4
No. 9: Crema Cafe
Address: 4124 Monona Dr., Madison
Website: goodcrema.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.6
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.7
- Average: 4.5
No. 7 (tie): My Sister's Kitchen
Address: 2227 Parmenter St., Middleton
Website: facebook.com/mysister.midd
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.9
- Average: 4.5
No. 7 (tie): Mickies Dairy Bar
Address: 1511 Monroe St., Madison
Website: facebook.com/Mickies-Dairy-Bar-62562131294
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.7
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.7
- Average: 4.5
No. 4 (tie): Manna Cafe & Bakery
Address: 611 N Sherman Ave., Madison
Website: mannacafe.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.5
- Facebook: N/A
- Average: 4.5
No. 4 (tie): Cottage Cafe
Address: 915 Atlas Ave., Madison
Website: cottagecafe.co
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.4
- Yelp: 4.5
- Facebook: 4.6
- Average: 4.5
No. 4 (tie): Cafe Maya
Address: 5501 Odana Rd., Madison
Website: facebook.com/latincoffeeshop
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.6
- Yelp: 4.0
- Facebook: 4.9
- Average: 4.5
No. 3: Pat O'Malley's Jet Room
Address: 3606 Corben Ct., Madison
Website: jetroomrestaurant.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.5
- Yelp: 4.5
- Facebook: 4.7
- Average: 4.6
No. 2: Ogden's North Street Diner
Address: 560 North St., Madison
Website: facebook.com/Ogdens-North-Street-Diner-350282905130008/
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.0
- Google: 4.8
- Yelp: 4.5
- Facebook: 4.9
- Average: 4.6
No. 1: Monty's Blue Plate Diner
Address: 2089 Atwood Ave., Madison
Website: montysblueplatediner.com
Stars:
- TripAdvisor: 4.5
- Google: 4.6
- Yelp: 4.6
- Facebook: 4.6
- Average: 4.6