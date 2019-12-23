Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

It's here: a sunny-side-up, revamped version of our Madison-centric breakfast spot rankings.

We used the reviews of each of the top-ranked breakfast restaurants on TripAdvisor, Yelp, Google and Facebook and calculated their average score out of five stars. In the event of a tie, we added the number of votes on the four aforementioned sites for each restaurant or used a fifth source for reviews, such as Grubhub or Zomato, to determine the winner. The result is the list below.

Is the list perfect? Probably not. Did we miss your favorite spot? There's a chance we did. Crowdsourced star ratings are subjective by nature, and we couldn't include every breakfast spot in the city.

But whether you're a hip millennial who prefers fancy avocado toast, or a champion of divey diners, or someone on the go who would rather grab a quick bagel with coffee, there's something on this list for everyone.

Happy brunching!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.