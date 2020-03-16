Madison restaurants adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

“Everybody needs to take this very seriously,” he said. “I feel like it’s coming down the pipe for everybody, and we’re just ahead of the curve.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Sunday regulating restaurants is necessary to protect the public. She said people who need to or are choosing to go out and go to restaurants that are continuing dine-in service should practice “aggressive social distancing.”

“You need to be 6 feet away from the next party, whether that’s sitting in a table or standing in line or waiting outside,” she said.

Tom Anderson, owner of Buck and Honey’s in Monona and Sun Prairie, said Sunday he plans to close his restaurants to dine-in service effective Monday and hopes to use the rest of their inventory to help local food pantries. Buck and Honey’s also will offer take-out and delivery options while closed.

He said his restaurants have been proactive about the new coronavirus for weeks, including sanitizing each menu after every use and having servers and other employees wear gloves.

“We’re all trying to get through this together,” Anderson said. “Our focus is on keeping people healthy and doing our part to keep our area safe.”