Kate Field felt “super confident” by the time she went before a group of business leaders on the popular ABC TV show “Shark Tank.”
Field, who started her Madison company, The Kombucha Shop, four years ago, estimates she practiced her “Shark Tank” pitch more than a thousand times before going in front of her potential investors.
“I could say it in my sleep, and by the time I walked out there I was just so happy to finally be there that all the fear just melted away,” she said. “I just had fun with it.”
The Kombucha Shop sells kombucha brewing supplies to help people make the fermented tea drink. Field, 31, who serves as the business’ CEO, started the company when she was 26.
Now, she has the No. 1 best-selling kombucha brewing kits in the world, she said.
Field estimates she’s sold more than 60,000 kits, with about half of those sales coming this year. The kits cost between $45 and $80.
Besides the kits, the company has about 25 other products on its website, thekombuchashop.com. Right now, Field sells more kits on Amazon than on her website, but that’s something she’s trying to change.
Alana McKeever, the company’s chief operating officer, said they’ve hired four temporary, part-time employees since finding out that Field made it on “Shark Tank,” with its large national audience.
The program, which airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on WKOW-TV (Ch. 27), can draw 6 million to 8 million viewers, McKeever said.
Along with The Kombucha Shop, the episode will feature three other companies pitching to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and guest shark Sara Blakely.
The Kombucha Shop, with its office, warehouse and brewery at 2542 Advance Road, on the Southeast Side near Stoughton and Pflaum roads, now has 10 employees, said McKeever, who came on board in August.
McKeever formerly worked for another local food company, Yumbutter, which last year merged with RP’s Pasta and Ona Foods.
Field said she thinks she did “very well” with her pitch, but can’t say more than that. “We’ll have to wait and see how the episode comes together because they really create the story arc of the episode in the editing room. I think at the end of the day I was happy with my performance.”
She is also unable to say how much money she asked of the investors or whether she received investment from any of them.
Field flew out to Los Angeles for five days in mid-June to film the show. Her friend, Marla Bergh, who owns a creative studio in Madison called The Food Court, and does a lot of photography for The Kombucha Shop, went with her.
Bergh helped Field put together her audition video and served as a cheerleader through the whole process, Field said.
Field’s husband, Cameron Field, an environmental lawyer for Michael Best & Friedrich, was with her in Los Angeles for part of her stay. The couple lives on the isthmus just east of Downtown.
Kate Field didn’t get to meet the sharks until she walked onto the set to make her pitch, she said. She was particularly thrilled to pitch to Blakely, her surprise guest shark, and founder of the apparel company Spanx.
“I was really excited about that because she is just a powerhouse female entrepreneur,” Field said. “She is the youngest self-made female billionaire in history and so that in and of itself, was just a huge proud moment for me.”
For many years before Field started The Kombucha Shop, she worked with underserved communities in Washington, D.C., doing nutrition and cooking education.
She initially went to D.C. to work on political campaigns, doing a lot of policy and research work. “I kind of lost interest in the political world in D.C.,” she said. “It was just so toxic and narcissistic and I decided it was just not a world I was going to thrive in.”
That’s when she made the move to nonprofit work. She worked for The Capital Area Food Bank, the largest organization in the Washington metro area working to solve hunger and its companion problems: chronic under-nutrition, heart disease, diabetes and obesity.
Doing that work, Field said she was exposed to how bad sugary beverage consumption is in America. “I realized it was a huge piece of the nutrition puzzle that everyone seemed to be missing,” she said.
Field, who majored in environmental studies and political science at St. Olaf College in Minnesota, taught people how to cook, and talked about healthy food. But she felt she couldn’t tackle the soda piece of it. She started doing her own research and exploration around beverages, and that was what led her to kombucha.
She started drinking kombucha and then a friend taught her how to brew it. “Soon, before I knew it, everyone in D.C. that I knew was brewing kombucha, and it was during that time that I kind of had the spark for the business idea,” she said.
Her experience teaching showed her that she was good at taking things that seemed difficult or intimidating, like cooking, and making them seem simple, easy and fun, Field said. “So I thought, ‘If I can do this for cooking, then I could do this for kombucha as well.’ “
She decided that she could put together a kombucha brewing kit that was better than anything she’d seen online. After all, she was good at crafting easy-to-use recipes that even people with no skill in the kitchen could use, she said.
McKeever, The Kombucha Shop’s chief operating officer, calls kombucha a healthier alternative to soda. Wellness is the premise of the company, she said, adding that Field runs the business in a healthy way, too.
“She takes really good care of her employees,” McKeever said. Field offers short work days and a wellness benefit that supports gym and community supported agriculture (CSA) memberships. “She really has a commitment to excellence and that comes through in every detail of the company.”
Field can’t reveal what she said to the investors, but her pitch to potential customers goes something like this: “If anyone’s tired of paying four bucks a bottle on kombucha at the grocery store, then they should definitely pick up a kit because it’s really easy and will save you a ton of money in the long run.”