RESTAURANT NEWS

Madison getting second FreshFin poke restaurant

FreshFin bowl

FreshFin's Mango Tango has salmon, mango, edamame, avocado, cilantro and a Thai chili ginger sauce. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

FreshFin, with five shops in the Milwaukee area and one near the UW-Madison campus, is opening a restaurant at Hilldale this summer.

The restaurant at 542 N. Midvale. Blvd., will be in between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus in what had been Glitter Workshop, said a spokeswoman for the shopping center.

FreshFin, owned by Andrew Foster and Nate Arkush, serves poké and grain bowls, including 12 signature bowls. Customer can also create custom bowls.

FreshFin Poke exterior

FreshFin opened in 2018 in the James Building where Gorham Street becomes University Avenue.

Foster and Arkush opened their first Madison FreshFin in the James Building, 502 University Ave., in 2018.

There's also a FreshFin outlet at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks arena, that is operated by a third party, and two in Utah, in the Salt Lake City area, managed by an operating partner.

"I think the vision has always been to expand in the Madison market," Foster said. "The project down on University has been a great location and it's been performing well."

Foster said he and Arkush have gotten positive feedback not only from college students, but from customers who are coming from the West Side of Madison, Middleton and Fitchburg.

"Hilldale is a natural spot for us," Foster said, noting that in Brookfield, FreshFin is in an outdoor shopping center called The Corners of Brookfield, and another of their shops is at Bayshore, also an open-air shopping mall.

"Those type of properties, they've been great partners for us," he said. "We're just very excited about the Hilldale project and being able to reach the West Side of Madison, Middleton and Verona customers."

FreshFin interior

FreshFin in the James Building near the UW-Madison campus.

Foster said the Hilldale shop will have more of an open kitchen concept than the campus restaurant. "There's a little bit more engagement with the customer," he said, noting that it won't be like Forage Kitchen or Chipotle where customers can see their food being made as they walk down the line.

He said he and Arkush don't have a set number of shops they want to open, but plan on another two to five over the next few years.

