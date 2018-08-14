The Food Network web site just published a feature called "50 States of Barbecue" and named Smoky Jon's the best in Wisconsin.
Of course, there's no mention of whether the cable network sent judges to taste all of Wisconsin's barbecue as it chose the "best barbecue joints in every U.S. state."
Smoky Jon's Championship BBQ Restaurant & Catering, 2310 Packers Ave., is no stranger to barbecue competition, earning more than 150 pro-BBQ awards over the past 40 years.
"Jon Olson has been racking up barbecue awards — pun intended — since 1980, when he took home first place for ribs at the Wisconsin Association of Professional Meat Processors," the Food Network blurb said.
"He’s since won countless other distinctions at local and national competitions for his authentic wood-smoked ’cue, available at Smoky Jon's," it said.
Slabs of spare ribs are coated in his special spice rub, then cooked with low heat, high humidity and plenty of smoke for hours on end, the Food Network wrote. "When each order comes through, the slabs are finished on the grill and slathered with Olson’s sweet and smoky, full-bodied tomato-based sauce."
Of course, readers have to page through 48 other states before getting to the Wisconsin page to find out which barbecue restaurant was named the state's best.