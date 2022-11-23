Madison-area restaurants seeing the usual strong Thanksgiving demand for takeout, reservations

A national survey found that more Americans are turning to restaurants to supply Thanksgiving dinner this year. But many Madison restaurateurs offering dine-in or take-and-bake food for the holiday say they've long seen strong demand on Thanksgiving.

An NBC "Today" show headline reads, "More Americans consider dining out for Thanksgiving due to rising food prices: With rates of inflation higher for groceries than restaurant prices, some people are rethinking their traditional Thanksgiving feasts."

Many local restaurant owners say they're seeing the same demand this year as in other years, and are doing what they can to make Thanksgiving work for people who don't want to cook the holiday meal themselves.

Chef Tory Miller, co-owner of L'Etoile on the Capitol Square, said, "Not especially," when asked if he's seeing increased demand for his take-and-bake meals. "Every year we’ve sold out within a week, thankfully. Pun intended."

L'Etoile was selling a dinner that feeds five for $300. Miller said he always makes 75 meals, but this year sold about 30 more pies and Basque cakes made by his wife, Kristine.

Angie Scott, office manager for the Essen Haus, 514 E. Wilson St., said she's seen just as much interest this year in the restaurant's Thanksgiving buffet, which she said has historically seen as many as 1,300 reservations on Thanksgiving.

This year, Scott said, the restaurant had to cap reservations at 850 due to staffing concerns and product availability.

Tom Anderson, who owns Buck & Honey's restaurants in Sun Prairie, Monona and Waunakee, said because of logistics, he decided run his $25-per-person take-and-bake Thanksgiving meal out of just his Sun Prairie restaurant.

Anderson said Tuesday that his staff planned to fill 500 orders on Wednesday. Buck & Honey's has offered the Thanksgiving to-go meals at all of its locations since the pandemic started in 2020.

This year, it's only operating out of Sun Prairie, so it's hard to compare, he said. Last year he sold about 900 packages between the three restaurants.

Pasture and Plenty owner Christy McKenzie said demand for her Thanksgiving take-and-bake meal has grown every year since she opened the dining room of her meal-kit business in 2018.

"This year is no different," McKenzie said, noting that she saw about 25% more demand this year than last.

"I am sure part of that was in better planning on our side and putting our menu online early," she said, adding that as customers have been picking up their meals she's been hearing that they appreciate not having to make the whole Thanksgiving meal themselves.

Pasture and Plenty, 2433 University Ave., sold meals to feed six to eight people for $275.

"It feels great to be able to help make the holiday a little easier and more delicious for folks so they can spend time with family and friends," McKenzie said.

The Green Owl vegetarian restaurant, 1970 Atwood Ave.., had done dine-in Thanksgiving meals for nine consecutive years before the pandemic, but switched to take-and-bake meals in 2020 and it has stuck, said Erick Fruehling, who bought the cafe in March 2020 after working there for seven years.

The vegan meal was $40 per person. "We always cap it at about 125 people and sell out every year," Fruehling said, adding that this year there seemed to be about the same interest as he's seen in the past.

Patrick DePula, who owns four Salvatore's Tomato Pies restaurants, capped its $150 dinner for four at 60 orders this year to "keep it manageable."

The restaurants are also doing a lot of catering, he said. He started offering Thanksgiving meals in 2020, and said "last year we pushed the limit of what is possible. We also didn’t offer as many options."

Claire Varrelmann, marketing director for The Edgewater hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place, said its Statehouse restaurant has seen similar demand as in previous years for both its take-home meals, which have sold out, and dine-in reservations, which filled up with 350 people coming for the Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Varrelmann said the restaurant will be taking some walk-ins for brunch between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., but is fully committed for Thanksgiving dinner. The adjoining Augie's Tavern will be open for walk-in business starting at 12:30 p.m., serving its limited bar menu.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company is serving $18 plated Thanksgiving meals at its Downtown and East Side restaurants. The Fitchburg and Hilldale restaurants will have a buffet that's $30 for adults.

"We’ve seen a tremendous amount of interest in our buffets, especially compared to the pandemic years," said Tara LoBreglio, Great Dane's large party and events coordinator, noting Tuesday that reservations were nearly full.

"It’s great to see people looking to get back out and enjoy Thanksgiving with us at the pubs," she said. "There’s certainly still interest in pre-ordered meals as well, but the most inquiries we’ve seen are people wanting to know details about dining at our locations."