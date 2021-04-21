Madison-area restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported

Restaurant closures

At least 30 high-profile restaurants — including cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs — in the Madison area closed for good last year, starting with a few before COVID-19 struck.

Many more struggled during the winter months, unable to make ends meet due to reduced indoor capacity limits or inability to offer outdoor seating.

Others closed temporarily to wait out the pandemic. Some have yet to reopen. Lots of places concentrated on carryout and/or delivery to limp through the tough time.

In 2018, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued 254 food and drink licenses. That's about the same number that were issued, in 2019, at 249. But in 2020, that number plummeted to 97.

Through March 29 of this year, with the promise of mass vaccination and a gradual reopening of society, 223 businesses have applied for food and drink licenses. Of those, 115 have been approved while 108 are pending a health inspection.

While the toll the pandemic took on many businesses was severe, it does not appear to have had an outsize impact on closing restaurants, which fail often and for any number of other reasons.

In fact, twice as many operators went out of business in the year before the pandemic than in the year since. Between March 15, 2019, and March 15, 2020, 309 license holders did not renew. Between March 15, 2020, and March 15, 2021, that number stood at 149, although 58 of those were due to a change of operator/owner.

Bonnie Koenig, the public health department's environmental health services supervisor, said it's important to note that many more license holders may still go out of business by the time renewal fees are collected by the end of June and her department verifies the closures.

Still, lots more people applied for new licenses during the pandemic: 349, or more than twice the number that went out of business.