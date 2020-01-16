Luke Zahm-hosted episodes of "Wisconsin Foodie" start Thursday

The 12th season of "Wisconsin Foodie" starts Thursday night with its new host Chef Luke Zahm, the James Beard-nominated chef/owner of Driftless Cafe in Viroqua.
Thursday's episode focuses on Miesfeld’s, a family-owned and operated meat market in Sheboygan that's been in business since 1941.
Zahm meets third-generation owner Chuck Miesfeld and general manager Richard Sachse to learn how the market has made its mark in the country’s sausage capital. He also tries his hand at making Miesfeld’s world-championship brats.
"Wisconsin Foodie," which airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays on PBS Wisconsin, is a two-time Emmy-award winning series. Its Feb. 20 episode will visit the popular Madison restaurant Lombardino's.
New 30-minute episodes will air weekly. Additional episodes will be announced later, but the current lineup is as follows:
January 23: Dim Sum + Give Some Gala and Fauntleroy Conscious Carnivore (Milwaukee)
January 30: Uptowne Cafe & Bakery and Cameron Park Farmers' Market (La Crosse)
February 6: Serbian Days Festival and Three Brothers (Milwaukee)
February 13: City Bakery and West Side Bakery (Sheboygan)
February 20: Lombardino's and Dinner at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin (Madison)
February 27: Deer Creek Cheese, Henning's Cheese and 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. (Sheboygan)
March 19: SapSap Pop-up Dinner (Racine)
Check WisconsinFoodie.com for more information. Episodes along with behind-the-scenes footage, will also be available on the "Wisconsin Foodie" YouTube Channel, YouTube.com/wisconsinfoodie.
In June, Zahm was announced as host for this season. In each episode, Zahm collaborates with Arthur Ircink, the show's founder and director.
Zahm called the show a celebration of the spectrum of food culture in Wisconsin.
"I’ve had the opportunity to immerse myself in the state’s strong, vibrant culture to help create broader awareness for our viewers of the stories of these places and the people," Zahm said. "I want to shout from the rooftop to the rest of the world just how truly amazing Wisconsin is.”
Ircink said that as a chef, Zahm brings a new vitality to the show with an understanding of and appreciation for rural Wisconsin. "His creative energy helps shape a new identity for the show with a season of experimentation, exploration and fun.”
Charity viewing events will be held throughout the season including burger/bingo and streaming parties at Driftless Café from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. "Wisconsin Foodie" will stream live at 7:30 p.m., with bingo to follow.
Zahm and his wife, Ruthie Zahm, have owned and operated the acclaimed Driftless Café since 2013. Zahm was featured on "Wisconsin Foodie," season 11, episode 13, "Love Letter to Summer."
The couple live in Avalanche with their three children, and said that 85 percent of the restaurant's food budget is spent on ingredients that are sourced within a 100-mile radius of the cafe.
