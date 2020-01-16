Luke Zahm-hosted episodes of "Wisconsin Foodie" start Thursday

February 27: Deer Creek Cheese, Henning's Cheese and 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. (Sheboygan)

March 19: SapSap Pop-up Dinner (Racine)

Check WisconsinFoodie.com for more information. Episodes along with behind-the-scenes footage, will also be available on the "Wisconsin Foodie" YouTube Channel, YouTube.com/wisconsinfoodie.

In June, Zahm was announced as host for this season. In each episode, Zahm collaborates with Arthur Ircink, the show's founder and director.

Zahm called the show a celebration of the spectrum of food culture in Wisconsin.

"I’ve had the opportunity to immerse myself in the state’s strong, vibrant culture to help create broader awareness for our viewers of the stories of these places and the people," Zahm said. "I want to shout from the rooftop to the rest of the world just how truly amazing Wisconsin is.”

Ircink said that as a chef, Zahm brings a new vitality to the show with an understanding of and appreciation for rural Wisconsin. "His creative energy helps shape a new identity for the show with a season of experimentation, exploration and fun.”